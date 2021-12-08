Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
Latest News
Latest News 

EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rally Stalls -3-

12/08/2021 | 06:22am EST
WASHINGTON-China is expanding its military in a bid to "revise the global rule set" and undo the post-World War II national security framework, the highest ranking military officer said Tuesday.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said China's investment in its navy, hypersonic missiles, cyber and other technologies are designed to ensure that it, along with Russia and the U.S., are world-leading nations. Such a rise would end a post-World War II era in which Russia and the U.S. were the only superpowers.

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-21 0622ET

