EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Rise Ahead of US -2

On Thursday, the Singapore Exchange released new rules for special-purpose acquisition companies to be listed on its main board, concluding a monthslong consultation process just as American regulators step up scrutiny of the investment vehicles.

OPEC Alliance Keeps Gradual Production Increases, Despite U.S. Request

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a group of Russia-led producers said they agreed to continue increasing oil production in measured steps, resisting for now recent U.S. pressure to open the group's spigots wider.

In July, the OPEC-Russian alliance agreed to gradually bring back millions of barrels a day of production that they had bottled up at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fed's Bostic Warns Eviction Surge Could Weigh on Recovery

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Wednesday that ending protections against evictions and a slow rollout of aid for renters owing money to landlords could create problems for the economic recovery.

"The eviction moratorium has been very helpful to date in preventing people from being moved out of their homes in the middle of a pandemic," Mr. Bostic said in a virtual appearance, referring to a recently ended eviction ban that shielded financially distressed renters.

China Increases Relending Quota by CNY300 Bln to Stabilize Growth

China's State Council said it would increase the central bank's relending quota by 300 billion yuan ($46.4 billion) this year to support struggling small businesses and keep economic growth within a reasonable range.

The cabinet at its weekly meeting on Wednesday said it would step up policy support for small companies which have been squeezed by rising commodity prices. Increasing the relending quota means the central bank can lend more money to Chinese banks which can subsequently be lent to businesses.

Moderna Says Vaccine Contaminant in Japan Was Stainless Steel, Sees No Safety Issue

TOKYO-The foreign substance detected in some vials of Moderna Inc.'s vaccine in Japan was stainless steel and it isn't believed to affect the vaccine's safety or efficacy, Moderna and its Japanese partner said.

Moderna and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. were reporting the initial results of their investigation after Japan last week recalled three lots of the Moderna vaccine containing a total of 1.63 million doses, citing unspecified contamination.

American Factories Will Keep Humming

Even if Covid-19's resurgence cuts into Americans' penchant for spending, factories will probably keep on humming. That assumes, of course, that they can get the parts and labor.

The Institute for Supply Management on Wednesday said that its index of manufacturing activity came in at 59.9 in August, up a bit from July's 59.5, keeping at what is historically a high level. Anything over 50 indicates expansion.

Supreme Court Declines to Block Restrictive Texas Abortion Law

WASHINGTON-A divided Supreme Court late on Wednesday allowed the nation's toughest restrictions on abortions to take effect, declining to block a new Texas law that bars the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The court's nighttime order, which rejected an emergency request by clinics and abortion-rights advocates, marks a turning point in the legal battle over abortion rights and comes the day the Texas ban went into force. While not a final ruling on the measure's constitutionality, the court's action validates, at least temporarily, a novel attempt by Texas lawmakers to insulate antiabortion legislation from court challenge.

China Report Links State-Secrets Allegations Against Two Canadians

Two Canadians imprisoned in China on espionage charges are linked by photos of unspecified military equipment one took and shared with the other, according to a government-run newspaper in China that appeared to make public new information about prosecutions that have rattled relations with Ottawa.

The December 2018 arrest of the two Canadians in China and subsequent charges that the two violated China's state-secrets laws are widely believed to have been retaliation for the arrest in Canada of a top Huawei Technologies Co. executive, Meng Wanzhou.

Trump Organization Employees to Testify Before Manhattan Grand Jury

Two Trump Organization employees are expected to testify before a grand jury this week as Manhattan prosecutors seek to advance their criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's business affairs, according to people familiar with the matter.

Matthew Calamari Jr., the Trump Organization's corporate director of security and the son of the company's chief operating officer, was served a subpoena for his testimony this week, the people said. Prosecutors have examined an apartment Mr. Calamari received from the Trump Organization and how he reported that apartment on his taxes, the people said.

McConnell Urges GOP Voters to Focus on Midterms, Not Biden Impeachment

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said Republican calls for removing President Biden from office over the Afghanistan withdrawal were impractical, urging GOP voters to focus instead on winning back the House and Senate in next year's midterm elections.

"Look, there isn't going to be an impeachment, but I think we have a good chance of winning that election next year," Mr. McConnell said in remarks in his home state on Wednesday, in which he noted that Democrats could block any push to remove the president.

