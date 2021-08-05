EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Rise, BOE in -2

Merck KGaA on Thursday posted higher earnings and sales for the second quarter and raised its outlook for the full year.

The German pharmaceuticals-and-chemicals company posted after-tax profit of 747 million euros ($884.3 million) for the quarter, compared with EUR289 million in the same period a year earlier, on sales which grew to EUR4.87 billion from EUR4.12 billion in the same quarter of 2020.

Credit Agricole 2Q Net Profit Doubled

Credit Agricole SA's net profit more than doubled in the second quarter supported by lower provisions and positive one-offs.

France's second-largest listed bank by assets said Thursday that net profit for the period was 1.97 billion euros ($2.33 billion) compared with EUR954 million a year earlier.

Iran to Swear In New President as Unease Grows Over Nuclear Deal

For the first time in years, all branches of power in Iran are set to fall under the control of hard-liners when a protégé of the supreme leader is sworn in as president, bolstering their power and adding to growing unease that the Islamic Republic's relations with the West could worsen.

President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, 60 years old, studied as a young man at one of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's Islamic seminaries. He also served on a panel that ordered the execution of thousands of political prisoners. Later, he moved up through the ranks to lead Iran's judiciary.

U.S. Faces Growing Pressure to Allow European Travelers

BRUSSELS-The European Union's top official called on the U.S. to reverse its ban on travelers from the bloc, urging the Biden administration to act within weeks to match Europe's opening to Americans.

The comments by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, which were published in German media on Wednesday, signal a growing risk that U.S. travelers could again be banned from visiting Europe because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jobless Claims Have Settled at Elevated Levels After Steady Declines

After a steady decline this spring, worker filings for new unemployment benefits have settled this summer at a level that is nearly double the pre-pandemic average.

The trend, some economists say, could be happening while the labor market continues to recover from the pandemic and be part of a development where claims remain higher because of greater awareness of unemployment insurance programs.

U.S. Trade Deficit Likely Widened in June as Economic Growth Boosted Imports

WASHINGTON-The U.S. trade deficit likely widened to near a record in June as the resurgent American economy drove strong demand for foreign-made goods.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect a Commerce Department report Thursday to show that the deficit in goods and services widened to $74.2 billion in June from $71.2 billion in May. That would put the trade gap just shy of the record $75 billion in March.

Senate Infrastructure Final Vote Expected as Soon as This Weekend

WASHINGTON-The Senate moved through a series of amendments to the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure package on Wednesday, with lawmakers anticipating a vote on final passage of the bill this weekend or early next week.

Since negotiators finished the 2,702-page bill last weekend, lawmakers have considered amendments offered by a mix of Republicans and Democrats to fine-tune elements of the bill. Republicans have pushed for an open-ended amendment process, while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) has called for the chamber to move quickly. Democrats are seeking to approve a budget outline for a $3.5 trillion climate and antipoverty package before the chamber departs for its August recess.

Interest-Rate Increases Could Come as Soon as Early 2023, Fed's Clarida Says

Significant fiscal stimulus this year is speeding the economy's recovery so that the Federal Reserve is able to consider lifting interest rates from near zero by early 2023, said a top central bank official in a speech Wednesday.

Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said he expects that, under his current projections for inflation and employment, "commencing policy normalization in 2023 would...be entirely consistent with our new flexible average inflation targeting framework."

China State Media Outlet Urges Higher Taxes for Gaming Firms Amid Gaming Addiction Concerns

China's gaming companies should step up their social responsibility by paying more taxes, a state-owned media outlet said Thursday, stoking concerns that a regulatory crackdown may be looming.

Securities Times, a newspaper affiliated with Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily, said that, after years of enjoying government subsidies and tax cuts, the gaming sector should brace for taxation that aligns with that of other industries.

U.S. to Set Electric-Vehicle Sales Target of 50% by 2030

WASHINGTON-Roughly half of all cars and light trucks sold in the U.S. by 2030 would be electric, hydrogen-fuel cell and plug-in hybrid vehicles under voluntary targets set to be announced Thursday by the Biden administration and backed by auto makers, contingent on government support.

In a joint statement, General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co., and Chrysler maker Stellantis NV said their commitment hinges on federal funding for manufacturing and supply-chain research and development, purchase incentives and an EV-charging network.

FDA Weighs Faster Timeline for Approving Pfizer Vaccine

WASHINGTON-U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials, under pressure to swiftly grant full approval to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, are in an intense debate over whether the agency will make the decision this month or stretch the timetable into early or mid-September, according to people familiar with the discussions.

There has been a flurry of internal discussions about that timeline within the agency over the past two days, according to three people familiar with or involved in the talks.

Contractor Says Fired Supreme Court Justice Behind Killing of Haitian President

A Miami-based security contractor who hired Colombian mercenaries accused of killing Haitian President Jovenel Moïse last month said he was working with a former Haitian Supreme Court judge to help arrest Mr. Moïse and not assassinate him.

Antonio Intriago, owner of a South Florida-based firm called CTU Security, said the mercenaries went to the president's private villa to accompany Haitian police executing an arrest warrant for the president, according to a statement released Wednesday by three lawyers representing Mr. Intriago. They said the president was dead when the Colombians arrived, echoing testimony from some of the soldiers.

WHO Calls for Halt to Covid-19 Booster Shots to Tackle Shortfall in Developing World

The World Health Organization called Wednesday for a moratorium on Covid-19 booster shots until at least the end of September to address a shortfall in vaccine supplies to poor countries.

