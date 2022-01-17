EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise, Unilever -3

Americans shouldn't expect the Omicron variant to peak nationwide in coming days, the U.S. surgeon general warned Sunday, as Covid-19 cases continue to rise and put more pressure on hospitals.

"The next few weeks will be tough," Dr. Vivek Murthy said during an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union."

Tonga Left Largely Cut Off After Volcanic Eruption, Tsunami

WELLINGTON, New Zealand-When an underwater volcanic eruption off Tonga triggered tsunami waves at least a meter high on Saturday, the managers of the Ha'atafu Beach Resort and their children sprinted through bushes in a desperate scramble to safety.

They have since returned to a changed landscape. The tropical coastline popular with surfers and snorkelers, was ravaged by the tsunami, which caused ocean swells as far away as the U.S. West Coast and Japan. The nearby Kanokupolu village was severely damaged.

China's Population Stalls With Births in 2021 the Lowest in Modern History

The number of newborns in China fell for a fifth straight year to the lowest in modern Chinese history, despite Beijing's increasing emphasis on encouraging births.

Last year's 10.62 million births, down from 12.02 million in 2020, barely outnumbered the 10.14 million deaths, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday, suggesting the day may be near when China's population starts to shrink. Some analysts believe the population may have already peaked.

