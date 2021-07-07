EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING: Stocks Rise as -2

The peer-reviewed findings, by a team of researchers from McMaster University in Ontario, were published online Wednesday by the science journal Nature. They could help doctors rapidly test for and treat the unusual clotting, arising from an immune-driven mix of coagulation and loss of platelets that stop bleeding.

WHO Urges Covid-19 Treatment With Roche and Sanofi Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

The World Health Organization recommended that certain hospitalized Covid-19 patients be given a type of anti-inflammatory drug found to reduce the risk of death by 13% in the sickest patients when taken in combination with steroids.

The global public-health agency updated its Covid-19 treatment guidelines on Tuesday to strongly recommend that people with severe or critical disease be given drugs tocilizumab and sarilumab to combat the haywire inflammatory immune reaction of some patients.

Pfizer Vaccine Less Effective Against Delta Infections but Prevents Severe Illness, Israeli Data Show

TEL AVIV-Data from Israel suggest Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine is less effective at protecting against infections caused by the Delta variant of Covid-19 but retains its potency to prevent severe illness from the highly contagious strain.

The vaccine protected 64% of inoculated people from infection during an outbreak of the Delta variant, down from 94% before, according to Israel's Health Ministry. It was 94% effective at preventing severe illness in the same period, compared with 97% before, the ministry said.

Aon Dealt a Blow in Bid for Quick Trial on U.S. Challenge to Willis Towers Merger

WASHINGTON-A federal judge said he can't schedule a summer trial in the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit challenging insurance broker Aon PLC's proposed acquisition of rival Willis Towers Watson PLC, a blow to Aon's bid to save a deal that expires Sept. 9.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton instead said Tuesday he plans to hold trial proceedings for a few days beginning Nov. 18, and then again during an opening in his schedule from Dec. 20-22. A decision could take weeks or months after those proceedings conclude.

World's First Covid-19 Vaccine Swap Sends Israel's Expiring Supply to South Korea

Israel sent about 700,000 expiring Pfizer-BioNTech shots to South Korea, in what is the world's first Covid-19 vaccine swap.

South Korea, which has received just 20% of the 192 million doses it preordered, will send an identical number of shots back to Israel at a later late. The arrangement is likely to be considered by other governments, health experts say.

GLOBAL NEWS

Glynn's Take: RBA Will Eventually Wake to Rapid Job-Market Tightening

The Reserve Bank of Australia fully expects it will be among the last of the world's major central banks to begin the task of winding down and eventually exiting its bond-buying program, before starting to normalize interest rates.

RBA Gov. Philip Lowe's argument that the central bank will drag its feet is based on the idea that wage growth and inflation outcomes in Australia have lagged well behind other economies for many years, thus the task of restoring order in the country is bigger.

China's Regulatory Moves Knock Chinese Tech Stocks

Chinese technology stocks fell Tuesday after China's cybersecurity regulator widened its review of several of the country's newest public companies.

Ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. shed nearly a third of its value since shares spiked as high as $18 apiece on June 30, the day of the company's public debut. Last week Chinese officials banned the company from adding new users and launched a probe of the company's data practices.

Bitcoin Fraud Concerns Draw Scrutiny From Regulators

Regulators are signaling they want more control over an expanded cryptocurrency universe that has pushed further into Wall Street activities without the investor and consumer protections that apply to traditional securities and financial services.

The catch: no single regulator inspects crypto exchanges or brokers, unlike in the securities and derivatives markets. Regulators step in only when they believe U.S. law applies to a particular cryptocurrency or transaction, based on the way the asset was sold or traded.

China Targets Firms Listed Overseas After Launching Didi Probe

China said it would tighten rules for companies listed overseas or seeking to sell shares abroad, moves that could hinder attempts by homegrown firms to raise money in the U.S.

The shift comes as Chinese regulators intensify scrutiny into technology companies, including Didi Global Inc., that recently listed in the U.S.

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-21 0600ET