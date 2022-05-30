EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise as China -2

Israeli Jews waved flags and sang nationalist songs-with some using anti-Arab slogans-as they walked from the largely Jewish western part of the city to the largely Palestinian eastern part to commemorate Jerusalem Day, which marks when Israel conquered East Jerusalem from Jordan in 1967. Israeli police said 70,000 people attended the march.

GLOBAL NEWS

Hong Kong Consumer Stocks Gain on Shanghai Economic Recovery Plan

Hong Kong-listed consumer stocks are higher in early trade as sentiment is buoyed by the Shanghai government's plan to loosen Covid-19 restrictions on June 1 as daily case counts decline.

"We believed that there will be a rebound in consumption after the unlocking," analysts from brokerage KGI Securities say.

Japan Is Likely to Continue Ultra-Easy Monetary Policy

Japan is likely to continue its ultra-easy monetary policy despite recent rises in prices, according to testimony by Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"The Bank of Japan will support the economy, which is still on the way to recover from the pandemic, by patiently continuing powerful monetary easing," Mr. Kuroda told a parliamentary committee Monday.

Treasury Releases Pandemic Funding for Small Businesses as They Face New Risks

A federal pandemic aid program aimed at boosting small businesses' access to capital is getting off the ground more than a year after it was authorized, when firms are now facing the headwinds of high inflation and the growing risks of an economic downturn.

The Treasury Department this month began distributing nearly $200 million to five states through the State Small Business Credit Initiative, a $10 billion program that directs money to states, territories and tribal governments for programs that provide capital or encourage private lending. The initial money will fund venture financing in Maryland and lending to small manufacturing businesses in Michigan, among other programs.

Where to Look for the Next Wall Street Blowup

When the tide goes out you find out who was swimming naked, Warren Buffett memorably said. The tide's definitely gone out in markets this year, but finance has come through with few problems. Is it possible that this time not many were skinny-dipping?

The optimistic view is that the typical culprits-speculators using borrowed money-had been caught out already in the past two years and so weren't up to their usual tricks. The pessimistic view is that the blowups are still to come.

What Stock Investors Are Watching for: Signs of Stability

The turmoil in U.S. stocks has nervous investors parsing the market's internal gauges for signs of relief.

War, inflation and concerns of an economic slowdown have dragged the S&P 500 to its worst first 100 trading days of a year since 1970. With markets recovering some this past week, investors are tracking everything from options bets to surveys of investor sentiment to assess when the volatility might end.

Bottleneck Fuels Record-High Gas Prices

A shortage of fuel-making facilities is pushing U.S. gasoline and diesel prices to record levels, just as drivers prepare for the summer driving season.

Gasoline prices topped $4 a gallon in all 50 U.S. states in recent days for the first time ever, even though global crude oil prices have pulled back from highs reached during the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. U.S. oil prices are hovering around $115 a barrel, down from more than $120 a barrel in March.

U.N. Human-Rights Chief Calls on China, Gently, to Boost Transparency in Xinjiang

HONG KONG-The United Nations' top human-rights advocate defended her visit to China as a necessary effort to nudge its government toward addressing international concerns on its rights record, calling on Beijing to ensure counterterrorism efforts don't violate human rights.

Michelle Bachelet's six-day trip, which ended Saturday, has come under intense scrutiny from Western officials and human-rights watchdogs who voiced concerns that her visit would give Beijing political cover for its rights abuses in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang, without uncovering meaningful new information about the Communist Party's treatment of ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

Paul Pelosi, Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Arrested for Drunken Driving

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested Saturday night in Napa County, Calif., on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol, according to the county's website.

The arrest was made at 11:44 p.m. Saturday, and Mr. Pelosi was booked into jail early Sunday on two misdemeanor charges related to driving intoxicated. Bail was set at $5,000, and Mr. Pelosi was released at 7:26 a.m. Sunday, the website shows.

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-30-22 0538ET