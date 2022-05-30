EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise as China Signals Stimulus for Shanghai

MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

European stocks were higher Monday, mirroring gains in Asia, with sentiment buoyed by the Shanghai government's plan to loosen Covid-19 restrictions on June 1 as daily case counts decline.

The local government announced a number of supportive measures as well, including reducing rent and property taxes for businesses, and granting subsidies for water, electricity and natural-gas costs, state media outlet Xinhua reported over the weekend.

"Measures will also be adopted to stabilize foreign capital, encourage consumption and expand investment," it said.

However, IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said that previous fiscal measures "were met with only a lukewarm reaction in the markets, suggesting that some reservations may remain."

This is because China's "strict virus stance suggests that any [future] outbreaks will still be met with heavy economic restrictions," he said.

Shares of European luxury-goods companies that have tapped into Chinese demand benefited from the prospect of lighter-touch lockdowns.

Investors in Europe also continued to cheer Friday's data that showed U.S. inflation pressures, while still running hot, may be peaking and thereby easing concerns about U.S. interest-rate rises.

Economic Insight:

UniCredit Research expects German inflation in May to have risen to 7.6% on year, posting the highest reading in nearly 50 years. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal forecast the latest print at 7.5%. The data is due at 1200 GMT.

Higher prices for gasoline and for non-energy items likely lifted the headline figure as higher input costs for companies have increasingly been passed on to consumers, UniCredit said. It expects inflation in a 7%-8% range in the second half.

Market Insight:

Property would be investors' main pick of assets if inflation remains elevated, averaging 3%-5% over the next decade, according to Deutsche Bank's global market survey conducted between May 25-27.

In this scenario, where respondents could choose only one asset, 43% chose property, 33% picked developed-market equities, followed by 15% saying gold, 4% saying cash, with the remainder picking developed-market credit, developed-market government bonds or cryptocurrencies.

Deutsche Bank received more than 560 responses.

Forex:

The dollar hit a five-week low against the euro and a basket of currencies as risk appetite recovered, lifting equity markets, and as investors scaled back expectations of aggressive U.S. interest-rate rises.

"The dollar is now about 3% off its highs in early May. Driving that correction has certainly been the view that the Fed could pause its tightening cycle after hiking 50bp in both June and July," said ING analysts.

The dollar's weakening against the euro in the past two weeks coincided with the fact that expectations regarding the course of Fed monetary policy reached their maximum, said LBBW's investment analyst Frank Klumpp.

He said at the time, there were already voices saying the Fed may raise interest rates by 75 basis points in June to get a grip of inflation. However, the wave of "becoming more and more hawkish" seems to have broken, with two-year Treasury yields falling, which is dollar-negative.

Bonds:

Eurozone government bonds fell sharply after German state inflation data showed upside risks to the national data, due later in the day.

Inflation rose to 8.1% in North Rhine-Westphalia in May from 7.7% in April; was 8.1% in Bavaria, 8.4% in Hesse and 7.4% in Baden-Wuerttember, according to state statistics offices.

---

Italian government bonds were weaker in early European trading, with 10-year yields rising broadly in line with eurozone peers, after Fitch affirmed Italy's 'BBB' rating and stable outlook.

Fitch said very high government debt and a record of weak economic growth prospects weighed on the rating. It also said that Italian debt management was well prepared for tighter financing conditions, as the average debt maturity has been extended in past years and was above seven years.

---

The 10-year Bund yield edged higher to around 1.007% and Commerzbank expects a stabilization near 1%.

It said the German inflation data will be in focus for bond investors as a driver of market expectations regarding the size of the European Central Bank's expected first interest rate rise in July, with upside risks to the data "renewing 50bp lift-off speculation."

---

Eurozone sovereigns will have completed 48% of their annual government bond issuance needs by the end of May, said Elmar Voelker, senior fixed-income analyst at LBBW.

LBBW forecasts gross government bond issuance of EUR1.095 trillion for 2022 in the eurozone, of which approximately EUR530 billion will have been raised by the end of May. LBBW's full-year gross issuance forecast represents a 7% decline versus 2021, while the year-to-date issuance is about 10% below the issuance volume at the same period last year.

Energy:

Oil prices edged up to their highest levels in over two months, as demand hopes were lifted by easing lockdown restrictions in Shanghai.

Shanghai said it would lift restrictions on manufacturers from the start of June, boosting oil prices, said DNB Markets.

Also in focus is an EU meeting where officials hope to resolve the deadlock over a proposal to ban Russian oil imports. Hungary has remained an opponent of the plan, even with the prospect of concessions that would allow it to continue importing Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline.

---

Rising solar raw-material costs could become a stumbling block to achieving the EU's renewable-energy plan, according to analysts at Wood Mackenzie.

The $317 billion plan calls for 45% of the bloc's energy to come from renewable sources by 2030, with at least 420 gigawatts of solar installations.

While the global push to move to cleaner energy sources has resulted in a massive cost reduction in the solar sector, a combination of coronavirus-related disruptions, rapid recovery in demand from solar installations, fast-increasing freight rates, and high solar raw-materials prices have pushed module prices more than 20% higher, WoodMac said.

The EU needs to act fast to develop a local solar supply chain to achieve its targets.

Metals:

Gold and base metals were higher across the board, with investors reacting positively to China's new stimulus measures outlined over the weekend and the weaker dollar.

"A weaker dollar and a recovery in Asia's equities is a clear signpost [that] the light at the end of the Covid lockdown...has turned a bit brighter," said SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes.

EMEA HEADLINES

Ukraine Renews Calls for Weapons as Zelensky Visits Troops in Northeast

KYIV, Ukraine-Kyiv issued fresh appeals for more weapons from Western nations, as Russia continued its push to capture cities in the east of Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops in the country's second-largest city for the first time since the full-scale invasion began.

Ukrainian troops fighting along the front lines say they find themselves in a pivotal moment. A Russian assault on the strategically important city of Severodonetsk could force them to withdraw, Ukrainian officials have said. The city is among the last remaining under Ukrainian control in Luhansk, which together with Donetsk makes up Donbas, the eastern region that Russia is trying to seize.

Putin Says Russia Open to More Talks With Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine-Russian President Vladimir Putin told his German and French counterparts that Moscow was open to resuming negotiations with Ukraine, but that the West's supply of weapons to the Kyiv government could exacerbate the crisis, the Kremlin said Saturday.

The comments came a day after U.S. officials signaled that the Biden administration is likely to approve the transfer of advanced, long-range rocket systems to Ukraine that the Kyiv government says are necessary to stop Russian advances in the Donbas region in the country's east, where fighting has been intense.

Shell, Seven Group Sign Off on Crux Gas Field Development

Shell PLC and Australia's Seven Group Holdings Ltd. have approved the development of the Crux natural-gas field off the coast of western Australia, Shell said on Monday.

The oil major expects gas from Crux to be in demand as traditionally coal-hungry Asian utilities diversify their energy mix and customers globally wean themselves off Russian energy resources following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

TIM Agrees With CDP to Integrate Italian Fiber-Optics Network

Telecom Italia SpA said late Sunday that it has signed an agreement with state investment bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to integrate its network with rival Open Fiber.

The aim of the nonbinding memorandum of understanding is to start a process to create a single integrated telecoms-network operator controlled by CDP with the backing of asset managers Macquarie Group Ltd. and KKR & Co., Telecom Italia said.

Iranian Military Seizes Two Greek Oil Tankers in Persian Gulf

Iranian military forces seized two Greek-flagged oil tankers in Persian Gulf waters Friday following the confiscation of an Iranian oil cargo in Greek waters earlier in the week.

The incidents add to mounting tensions in the Middle East amid stalled negotiations on Iran's nuclear talks and the killing of a key Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officer in Tehran last Sunday.

Israel's Jerusalem Day Sparks Tension as Thousands March Through the Old City's Muslim Quarter

JERUSALEM-Tens of thousands of Jewish nationalists marched through Jerusalem on Sunday, including through the Old City's Muslim Quarter, as tensions flared over the contested city and left Israeli security forces on high alert for violence.

