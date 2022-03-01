EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Slip, Oil Again -2

Worries over the Russia-Ukraine crisis should continue to support safe-haven currencies, but the whole bloc of European currencies looks vulnerable, ING said.

"The U.S. dollar, yen and Swiss franc remain supported in the near term amid lingering uncertainty over the conflict and the impact of sanctions, " ING analysts said in a note.

Among G10 currencies, the Swedish krona, pound and euro are likely to suffer the most if sanctions start affecting the flow of Russian gas into Europe, while the Norwegian krone may rise as a result, they said.

---

The Russian ruble recovered some of its recent sharp losses that saw it dive to record lows, but the currency will remain vulnerable to further falls without a clear indication that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could end quickly, MUFG said in a research note.

The forex market "has been more stable overnight" after hefty sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries, and capital controls and a steep increase in interest rates within Russia.

"Developments on the ground keep risks tilted to the downside for the [ruble] and Central European currencies in the near-term," MUFG said. USD/RUB fell 10% to 96.6826, having spiked above 100 on Monday.

---

Bitcoin rose as Russians and Ukrainians are relying on the cryptocurrency to get their funds out of the traditional system, Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.

Bitcoin purchases using Russian rubles and Ukrainian hryvnias reportedly soared as Russia imposed sanctions on its citizens, she said.

"Being able to transact value in bitcoin also helps Russian oligarchs go around the Western sanctions," she said.

Bitcoin could rise further if there is no policy response from western nations to Russia's adoption of the cryptocurrency but it's questionable how much the West would tolerate the bitcoin interference to its political decisions, she said.

Bitcoin rose 13.4% to $43,487, having reached a one-and-a-half-week high of $44,165 overnight, according to CoinDesk.

---

The Hungarian forint fell to a record low against the euro, while the Polish zloty also hit a multi-year low and the Czech koruna fell to its lowest in more than two months, due to concerns about the impact of the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine.

Central and Eastern European currencies are most vulnerable to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Ebury analysts said. "Exports to Russia, ally Belarus and Ukraine account for more than 2% of gross domestic product in Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic (as of 2019)," they say.

"Imports of gas from Russia also amount to more than 80% in the Czech Republic, 70% in Poland and 60% in Hungary." EUR/HUF rose to a record high of 372.9218; EUR/CZK rose to a two-and-a-half-month high of 25.3080 and EUR/PLN hit a 13-year high of 4.7470, according to FactSet.

Bonds:

The yield on the benchmark 10-Year U.S. Treasury note rose to 1.843% Tuesday from 1.836% Monday.

Eurozone 10-year government bond yields traded lower as investors remain in defensive mode in light of further escalation in the war in Ukraine. "Considering what is at stake, the overall price action still has to be characterized as orderly and contained," said Commerzbank's rates strategists.

---

Demand for perceived safe-haven assets continues to boost the price of U.K. benchmark government debt as war in Ukraine rages.

The yield on the 10-year government bond weakened to 1.381%, according to Tradeweb.

The move lower in yields follows a similar pullback in comparable German debt as investors watch closely the latest developments in Russia's military assault on Ukraine and assess its financial fallout.

---

Ukraine is poised to sell its first war bond from Tuesday, though foreign investors may struggle to participate even if they wish to do so, said Saxo Bank.

"There is not much information regarding the issuance, however, Ukraine's central bank imposed capital controls which will make it difficult for foreign investors to participate," the Danish bank said.

The funds raised will be deployed to pay for Ukraine's armed forces as they defend the country from Russian invasion. The planned sale follows a slide in the prices of Ukraine's existing bonds.

"It's worth noting that the USD Ukraine bonds with maturity 2032 plunged to 30 cents on the dollar," Saxo said.

Commodities:

Oil prices rallied, with Brent rising back above the $100 a barrel level, as the market awaits an emergency meeting of the International Energy Agency to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The meeting will discuss "the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on oil supply and how IEA members can play a role in stabilizing energy markets," the agency's head Fatih Birol said on Twitter. The IEA's members are considering releasing 70 million barrels of oil from the emergency inventories, the Wall Street Journal reported.

---

Western sanctions targeting Russia have sought to carve out the nation's sizable energy exports, but that isn't stopping energy prices from rallying.

European natural-gas futures were up almost 9% at EUR107.75 a megawatt-hour. The sanctions have disrupted energy exports by making businesses reluctant to deal with Russia.

"More and more commodities consumers are reluctant to buy oil, liquefied natural gas, coal, metals and grains from Russia due to the uncertain legal situation," said Commerzbank.

Shipping firms are reluctant to operate in the Black Sea amid naval maneuvers and after some commercial vessels were fired upon. Shipping insurers are also charging higher and higher premiums to operate in the region.

---

Gold rose as havens continue to be in demand.

EMEA HEADLINES

Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Civilian Areas as Missile Hits Central Kharkiv

KYIV, Ukraine-Russian forces struck the central square of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Tuesday, as Moscow, frustrated in its plans for a quick victory, switched to a new strategy of pummeling civilian areas in an attempt to demoralize Ukrainian resistance.

Live-cam footage from Kharkiv's central Freedom Square showed a missile landing just outside the local government's headquarters, with a fireball charring nearby buildings and cars. Local officials said there were fatalities.

Shell to Exit Joint Ventures With Gazprom, Citing Russia Invasion of Ukraine

LONDON-Shell PLC said it would exit its joint ventures with Russian energy giant Gazprom PJSC, a day after BP PLC said it would divest its nearly 20% stake in Russia's state-controlled oil producer Rosneft.

Shell cited Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said it would also end its involvement in financing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, a natural gas pipeline project recently sanctioned by the U.S.

BP's Sudden Russia Exit Exposes Risks for Western Companies in Ukraine Crisis

BP PLC's abrupt unwinding of Russia ties that were 30 years in the making shows the mounting risks Western companies face doing business there-and the mess they can face getting out.

The British oil company said Sunday that it would divest its nearly 20% stake in Russian state oil company Rosneft, valued around $14 billion at year-end, days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine drew an international outcry. BP earlier in the month had defended its longstanding partnership with Rosneft even as Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats against his neighbor intensified.

Bayer Beat Expectations in 4Q; Guides for Increased Earnings, Sales in 2022

Bayer AG on Tuesday posted earnings and sales that beat consensus expectations, and guided for increased earnings and sales in the year ahead.

The German pharmaceutical-and-agricultural company reported net profit of 1.16 billion euros ($1.30 billion) for the last quarter of the year, up from EUR308 million in the same quarter the year prior and beating analysts' expectations of EUR731 million.

Beiersdorf Posts Higher 2021 Profit; Sees Sales Growth in 2022

Beiersdorf AG on Tuesday reported a rise in profit for 2021, while it expects sales to grow this year.

The German company, which owns skincare brands including Eucerin, Nivea and Elastoplast, said profit after tax--which excludes special factors--was 699 million euros ($784.2 million), up from EUR636 million in 2020.

Atos Swung to 2021 Net Loss; Sets 2022 Goals

Atos SE said late Monday that it swung to a net loss in 2021, and set revenue, margin and cash-flow goals for 2022.

The French IT company booked a net loss of 2.96 billion euros ($3.32 billion) last year, compared with a profit of EUR550 million the year prior, it said.

Flutter Entertainment Posts 2021 Pretax Loss After Booking GBP543 Mln Charge

Flutter Entertainment PLC said Tuesday that it booked a pretax loss for 2021 after incurring a 543 million pounds ($728.4 million) charge for noncash amortization from acquired intangibles.

The FTSE 100 gambling and betting group said pretax loss for 2021 was GBP288 million compared with a profit of GBP1 million for 2020.

Implats Reports 1H Profit Drop, Cuts FY Guidance

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. on Tuesday reported a profit drop for the first half of the fiscal year, as it faced safety stoppages, industrial action and power-supply interruptions, and lowered full-year production guidance.

The South African mining company, which also operates in Zimbabwe and Canada, made a net profit of 13.84 billion rand ($900.8 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31. This was down from ZAR25.08 billion a year earlier, when Implats booked gains of ZAR10.6 billion on the reversal of impairment losses and prepayment of royalties.

Covestro 4Q Sales Rise on Higher Prices; Plans EUR500M Buyback

Covestro AG said Tuesday that sales rose in the fourth quarter on the back of higher selling prices, and plans to start a share buyback in the amount of 500 million euros ($561 million).

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-22 0647ET