News: Latest News
Latest News 

EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Slump as Travel -3-

07/19/2021 | 06:25am EDT
The vast majority of patients driving up Covid-19 hospitalizations in parts of the U.S. are unvaccinated, according to hospitals, some of which are reactivating surge plans used in the peak of the pandemic.

As the highly contagious Delta variant spreads nationwide, some hospital and public-health officials said they are preparing for hospitalizations to potentially reach new pandemic peaks where fewer people are vaccinated.

Biden's Facebook Attack Followed Months of Frustration Inside White House

President Biden's attack on Facebook Inc. on Friday followed months of mounting private frustration inside his administration over the social-media giant's handling of vaccine misinformation, according to U.S. officials, bringing into public view tensions that could complicate efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The tough words between the White House and Silicon Valley escalated over the weekend, as Facebook issued a blunt statement accusing the Biden administration of distorting the facts. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who made the rounds on the Sunday talk shows in Washington, countered that social-media companies weren't doing enough to clamp down on false statements about Covid-19 vaccines.

CDC's Covid-19 Cruise Guidelines to Stay in Place for Now

Covid-19 restrictions on Florida-based cruise ships will remain in place, after a federal appeals court temporarily blocked a lower-court ruling that would have lifted the regulations.

A three-judge panel from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, just minutes before the lower-court order would have taken effect.

Write to sarka.halas@wsj.com

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-21 0624ET

