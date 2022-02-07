EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Struggle With -2

"Short-term 10-year Bunds could rise more, but we are approaching levels where an outright long position in Bunds makes sense."

---

Gilt yields keep rising as investors bet on higher U.K. interest rates.

Yields surged after the Bank of England raised its base rate last week and announced the end of reinvestments of maturing gilts. The more aggressive-than-expected statement prompted traders to ramp up bets that monetary policy will be tightened faster and more aggressively than previously anticipated.

Commodities:

Oil prices fell back on signs of progress in the Iran nuclear talks, with any new deal likely to mean sanctions on nation's oil industry are lifted, making it easier for it to export its crude and bring new supply to a tight global market.

Late last week, the U.S. signed several sanction waivers on Iran's civilian nuclear activities, aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. Talks are set to continue in Vienna on Tuesday, with Russia's representative saying the sanctions waivers suggest the talks are in their final stage, according to Helge Andre Martinsen, senior oil analyst at DNB Markets.

Capital expenditure costs for solar energy generation projects remain 20% above 2019 and 2020 levels, said Jefferies.

However, developers are also achieving higher contracted prices, with fourth quarter data suggesting a 15% increase in prices versus historical levels, the bank said. Combined, this has a net negative impact of around 50 basis points to Jefferies' base case of a 6.2% internal rate of return for solar projects.

"This suggests that companies have been able to pass on some, but not all of the price increase to the end customer."

Global utility-scale solar photovoltaic capacity is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 14% this decade.

---

Aluminum prices rose almost 1% on the LME as Chinese traders returned following a week-long holiday to news of continued tensions over Ukraine.

The last week has seen no signs of diplomatic progress in the standoff between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine, with Washington deploying additional troops to Eastern Europe. Traders are concerned that sanctions on Russia could crimp the nation's sizable aluminum supplies.

Chinese traders, absent for all of last week during the Lunar New Year celebrations, had their first opportunity to price in those developments Monday.

DOW JONES NEWSPLUS

EMEA HEADLINES

Germany's Industrial Production Fell in December

German industrial production fell in December after increasing the previous month as energy and construction acted as a drag on overall output.

Total industrial output--comprising production in manufacturing, energy and construction--fell 0.3% in December compared with the previous month in calendar-adjusted terms, statistics office Destatis said Monday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.4% increase.

Ceconomy Says 1Q Sales Were Dragged by Pandemic; Remains Upbeat on FY 2022 Growth

Ceconomy AG said Monday that sales and earnings fell in the first quarter amid pandemic-related restrictions and supply-chain pressures, but backed growth targets for the full fiscal year.

The German electronics retailer made sales of 6.85 billion euros ($7.84 billion) in the three months to the end of December, 6.8% lower on a like-for-like basis than in the comparable period the previous year. Digital and bricks-and-mortar sales fell, with online penetration dropping several points to 27.5% of the total, Ceconomy said.

U.S.-Led Air Bridge of Weapons to Ukraine Seeks to Shore Up Kyiv's Ability to Resist Russia

KYIV, Ukraine-The U.S. and an informal coalition of several NATO countries are operating an air bridge to ship military aid to Ukraine, flying in the weapons and ammunition that Kyiv has requested to mitigate a decided Russian military edge and deter a possible invasion.

Eight U.S. cargo airplanes have landed in Kyiv since Jan. 22, after U.S. President Joe Biden approved $200 million in new military aid for Ukraine, with more scheduled in coming days. North Atlantic Treaty Organization members, including the U.K. and the Baltic states, have also sent plane loads of weapons, with Poland and the Czech Republic slated to make deliveries soon.

Chanel Tests Purse Lovers With $3,000 Price Hikes

Chanel SA's small Classic Flap bag was always a luxury item, but after three price hikes last year, it is selling for $8,200. That is up from the $5,200 it cost in 2019.

The French fashion house has been raising prices at a faster pace than other luxury brands, analysts say, prompting an outcry from some shoppers and testing their willingness to pay.

U.S. to Waive Sanctions on Iran Civilian Nuclear Activities as Talks Heat Up

WASHINGTON-The Biden administration is waiving sanctions on some of Iran's civilian nuclear activities as it seeks to close a deal with Iran on returning to the 2015 nuclear pact.

The U.S. will once again allow foreign companies and officials to work on certain nonweapons Iranian nuclear facilities, reversing a Trump administration decision in 2020 to sanction that work, which froze this activity, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

GLOBAL NEWS

Lawmakers Signal Stopgap Spending Bill Needed as Talks Continue

WASHINGTON-Negotiators remained locked in talks about overall spending levels for the current fiscal year and special items such as Covid-19 funding, with lawmakers set to turn this week to a short-term bill to keep the government running if no deal is reached.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D., Vt.), Sen. Richard Shelby (R., Ala.) and their House counterparts have intensified their conversations in recent weeks for an omnibus spending bill, and Republicans presented a formal offer to Democrats on Wednesday for fiscal 2022 spending. No breakthrough emerged, and lawmakers anticipate that Congress will need to pass another interim spending measure to keep the government operating beyond Feb. 18, when a current measure expires.

U.S. Readies New Asia-Pacific Economic Strategy to Counter China

WASHINGTON-The Biden administration is preparing to unveil its first broad economic strategy for the Asia-Pacific region, a move awaited by U.S. allies and American business groups that are uneasy about China's expanding influence in the region.

With the new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the U.S. aims to work more closely with friendly nations on issues including digital trade, supply chains and green technology. The framework is aimed at filling the hole in U.S. Asia strategy left by its 2017 departure from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a robust trade agreement the U.S. had helped to design as a counterweight to China.

China Services Activity Slips to Five-Month Low in January Amid Covid-19 Worries

A private gauge of China's services sector slipped to a five-month low at the beginning of the year, as Covid-19 flare-ups and strict restrictions disrupted consumer spending.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers index dropped to 51.4 in January from 53.1 in December, Caixin Media Co. and research company IHS Markit said Monday. Still, the reading remained above the 50 mark, which separates month-to-month activity expansion from contraction.

Biden's Regulatory Drive Sparks Pushback From Business Lobbyists

WASHINGTON-The Biden administration is preparing a wave of new regulations as it embarks on its second year, sparking resistance campaigns from business lobbyists representing financial services, agribusiness, medical-device makers and others.

Lobbyists and business groups are responding to what some describe as the federal government's most concerted regulatory push since the Obama administration. Some Democrats hope the regulatory effort will deliver some policy wins for progressives and union activists ahead of November's midterm elections, especially now that President Biden's congressional agenda has stalled amid infighting within the Democratic Party.

Lawmakers Signal Stopgap Spending Bill Needed as Talks Continue

WASHINGTON-Negotiators remained locked in talks about overall spending levels for the current fiscal year and special items such as Covid-19 funding, with lawmakers set to turn this week to a short-term bill to keep the government running if no deal is reached.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D., Vt.), Sen. Richard Shelby (R., Ala.) and their House counterparts have intensified their conversations in recent weeks for an omnibus spending bill, and Republicans presented a formal offer to Democrats on Wednesday for fiscal 2022 spending. No breakthrough emerged, and lawmakers anticipate that Congress will need to pass another interim spending measure to keep the government operating beyond Feb. 18, when a current measure expires.

Judges Weigh More Biden Vaccine-Mandate Cases After Supreme Court Rulings

Courts around the country are weighing how to apply the U.S. Supreme Court's recent mixed guidance on the federal government's power to impose Covid-19 vaccine mandates, as judges consider whether the Biden administration can enforce such requirements on groups including government contractors and federal workers.

Ottawa Fears Vaccine Protest Has Morphed Into an Occupation

OTTAWA-Police in the Canadian capital are weighing military help or a court order to bring an end to a weeklong protest against vaccine mandates that has forced businesses to close, frayed residents' nerves and strangled swaths of the city's core.

The protests, led by truckers and their supporters, have clogged Ottawa traffic and disrupted residents' daily lives. Police said this week their intelligence indicates that more truckers and citizens, perhaps in the tens of thousands, are headed toward Ottawa this weekend. City politicians say the protest, which began Jan. 28, has morphed into an occupation.

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-22 0611ET