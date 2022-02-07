EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Struggle With ECB Narrative Shift in Focus

MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

European shares struggled for traction Monday following a mixed session in Asia and with U.S. futures in the red and as investors continued to price in hawkish signals from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

"Last week's subtle shift by the ECB is certain to invite questions for Christine Lagarde when she testifies this afternoon to a virtual hearing of the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee," wrote Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Stocks on the Move:

Faurecia shares rose 2.6% after it upgraded its 2025 cost-savings target on the first day of the combined Faurecia-Hella entity to more than EUR250 million from EUR200 million previously.

The automotive supplier has identified 10 synergy projects representing 95% of savings going forward, Citi said.

The group also confirmed financial targets to 2025 of EUR33 billion in revenue, an operating margin above 8.5% and around EUR1.75 billion in free cash flow. However, there is no comment from Faurecia regarding nearer-term financial targets for 2022 or 2023, which may be more challenging to meet given the weaker market outlook and rising cost pressures, Citi said.

Stocks to Watch:

Citi said Carlsberg continues to under promise and over deliver, as the bank reiterated its buy rating and DKK1,250 price target.

Although full-year 2022 will see margin pressure from cost inflation, management is confident it can offset these headwinds through revenue-per-hectoliter increases. "As we have highlighted for some time, this should ensure cash earnings expectations are met."

In addition, with headwinds from potential geopolitical disruption in Ukraine already discounted in the share price, likely strong first quarter 2022 trading momentum and the new share buyback program, the stock's mid-single-digit valuation discount to peers is overdone, Cit said. "We expect the shares to steadily grind higher."

---

Sanofi is set to raise peak sales expectations for Dupixent, its best-selling drug used to treat atopic dermatitis and allergic diseases, said Credit Suisse.

The drug's peak sales could pass EUR15 billion and it is set to remain a key growth driver, according to Credit Suisse. In general, the pharma major is expected to show more than 5% sales growth at constant exchange rates and strong cost control, which could show margin leverage, though management continues to reinvest savings in pipeline development.

Economic Data:

Industrial production in Germany surprisingly fell in December, as energy and construction acted as a drag on overall output. Total industrial output--comprising production in manufacturing, energy and construction--fell 0.3% compared with November, with economists polled by The Wall Street Journal forecasting a 0.4% increase.

Manufacturing production climbed 1.2% on month, energy production was down 0.7% and production in construction decreased 7.3%, the data showed. On an annual basis, industrial output decreased 4.1% in December, and was down 6.9% compared with February's 2020 pre-pandemic levels, Destatis said.

Production in overall 2021 was 3% higher than in 2020, but 5.5% lower than in the pre-crisis year 2019.

Market Insight:

A premature end to the ECB's net asset purchases and interest rate increases to at least zero this year is very likely to be a policy mistake, said Erik F. Nielsen, group chief economics advisor at UniCredit.

Economic forecasts don't point to a recovery of eurozone's economy to its pre-pandemic trend until 2024, and forecasts don't see inflation settling above 2% over the medium-term, he said. Moreover, policy makers should step extra carefully and keep all its options open in times of elevated uncertainty, Nielsen added.

In the scenario of a premature tightening this year, the eurozone's economy is set for lower growth for 2023 and 2024, higher unemployment and inflation well below 2%, Nielsen said.

---

Danske Bank has changed its call regarding interest rate increases by the ECB, now expecting two rises by 25 basis points, with the first increase in December and another in March 2023. "This is fully priced in the market, but the risk is that more is priced in and earlier than we expect."

For Danske, raising the deposit rate--which is currently -0.50%--to 0% is a "two-and-done." While two interest rate rises are Danske's baseline, it acknowledges elevated uncertainty on this call.

---

Morgan Stanley acknowledged that the time gap between market pricing of a first interest rate rise by the Federal Reserve and the ECB should be much shorter, but the current pricing of a four-month gap "seems far too aggressive to us."

Morgan Stanley said markets have priced a first rise by the Fed in March and a first rise by the ECB in July. "Under the scenario of an unchanged ECB sequencing the first ECB depo hike should come after the end of the open-ended Asset Purchase Programme."

---

After months of looking through, around and over inflation, "it now appears that central banks are taking the necessary action to tackle their primary remit," said Dillon Lancaster, portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management. While this might lead to further short-term volatility as the markets factor in the news, "we certainly welcome these steps."

Central banks' actions to tackle inflation boost their credibility and should help extend the current cycle, Lancaster added.

U.S. Markets:

Stock futures were falling into a new week, as attention turned to key inflation data in the days ahead and how it could impact monetary policy from the Fed.

With the bulk of earnings season done, investor attention is returning to a familiar narrative: How much will the Fed hike rates this year, and what will tighter monetary policy look like? U.S. inflation data in the form of the consumer-price index for January later this week will give markets another key economic indicator to gnaw on.

"Not only did the rates world shake and reverberate, but on successive days we saw the biggest market cap fall in history for any company [Meta], followed by the biggest rise ever [Amazon]," said "This week should be calmer until of course U.S. CPI comes along on Thursday."

"We have 83 S&P 500 companies reporting this week but no Goliath sized ones, so it'll be a more normal week for earnings," said Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank.

"The macro and micro last week was enough to push the Russian/Ukraine tensions into the background but they are clearly still there so we have to watch out for that as well."

Forex:

Christine Lagarde may try to cool the market's interest rate rise expectations in a speech later Monday, weakening the euro, said ING.

Lagarde may use the speech to correct the sharp adjustments in European interest rate markets and pressure on Italian-German Bund spreads after she fuelled expectations for an imminent rate rise by warning over inflation risks at last Thursday's policy meeting, said ING. "We have a slight preference for EUR/USD drifting back to the 1.1380 area today."

Lagarde will make an introductory statement at the hearing of European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee at 1545 GMT.

---

Sterling looks set to fall even though the Bank of England indicated it could raise interest rates more aggressively at last Thursday's policy decision, said Societe Generale.

"[Governor] Andrew Bailey may sound hawkish but only because he faces a more uncomfortable trade-off between inflation and growth than others," said SocGen forex strategist Kit Juckes.

Slower U.K. economic growth is coming and EUR/GBP has "more upside" and GBP/USD has room to fall, he said.

---

The dollar was little changed in continued reaction to the jobs report.

UniCredit said the data is positive for the currency because it shows the economy "remains healthy enough" to allow the Fed to start raising rates in March.

However, the dollar may have limited scope to rise, given prospects of interest-rate rises are already anticipated and the European Central Bank last week was perceived as opening the door to a possible 2022 rate increase.

"For the USD to appreciate more heavily against the euro, the Fed tightening would need to accelerate even beyond what it is currently priced in," UniCredit said, adding it sees "seesawing" in EUR/USD near term.

DailyFX.com said the much higher-than-expected nonfarm payroll gains underscored strong labor market conditions against a backdrop of surging Omicron cases. This suggested the economy was weathering the pandemic's impact well and could be strong enough to withstand a few Fed rate increases this year.

However, wage gains and rising commodity prices may feed into inflationary pressures, spurring a swifter pace of monetary tightening.

Bonds:

Eurozone peripheral government-bond yield spreads are expected to keep getting wider, said Barclays's rates strategists.

"By not showing any alarm about the level of sovereign spreads, in our view [Christine] Lagarde indirectly gave the green light for spreads to keep widening."

Despite near-term political relief in Italy, the political risk premium will likely increase going into general elections in the first half of 2023, said Barclays, adding that Eurozone government bond spread positioning isn't meaningfully short by any standards.

---

The prospect of interest-rate increases by the ECB leaves room for the 10-year Bund yield to rise, but a resistance level may already be in sight, said Danske Bank.

