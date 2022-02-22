EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Tumble, Energy -2

"Geopolitical tensions may dominate other drivers in the near-term but, sooner or later, bonds will have to contend with the looming monetary policy tightening," they added.

The appeal of government bonds as safe havens probably justifies, if not a further drop in yields, at least a pause in their rise, ING's rates strategists said.

After record inflows in 2021, bond funds have seen a sharp reversal with overwhelming outflows year to date, J.P.Morgan's analysts said, adding that outflows from index-linked ETFs have been particularly heavy so far this year.

In a note J.P.Morgan said that with expectations of Fed tightening rising sharply, last year's rush to protect against inflation via buying index-linked ETFs is now reversing.

JPM's analysts add that year to date, bond funds saw a $22 billion outflow globally, a sharp contrast to the $146 billion inflow into equity funds. This year's outflow from bond funds follows an estimated $1.053 trillion inflow into bond funds last year, surpassing the previous record of 2019, JPM's analysts said.

JPMorgan is advising clients to be long euro corporate bonds despite recent fund outflows. "We think the risk-reward balance is skewed toward being long credit, although uncertainty is very elevated," the U.S. investment bank said, adding that it recommends that investors buy euro investment-grade total return swaps rates hedged and extend credit duration into 10-year debt rated single-A.

"We believe that euro credit markets are already trading cheap, with a lot of risk in the price," it added.

Italian debt is likely to remain on a downward trajectory even at higher yield levels than currently, J.P.Morgan's analysts said. After the ECB's recent "hawkish" pivot, eurozone government bond markets abruptly priced in frontloaded interest rate rises and a sharp widening of country spreads, most notably in Italy, but higher borrowing costs aren't an immediate worry, they added.

"These funding cost pressures must be balanced against our view that Italy is also benefiting from reflationary forces in the region as well as from a significant reform effort and an investment agenda spearheaded by PM Draghi," they added.

However, the interplay between financial market conditions, growth, fiscal outturns and monetary policy choices bears close monitoring as the ECB begins to normalize policy, they added.

Inflation risk and Russia's possible invasion of Ukraine could drive euro corporate bond defaults higher than anticipated this year, S&P Global Ratings Research said.

The rating agency's baseline forecast is that trailing-12-month high-yield corporate default rate will rise to 2.5% by December 2022 from 1.8% the same month the year before.

However, "risks to the baseline are increasing as inflation rises amid the prospect of tighter monetary policies and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine situation," it said. Its pessimistic scenario projects the default rate will jump to 5% in the same period, with 39 defaults.

Commodities:

Oil rose within sight of $100 a barrel as Putin's move to order troops to the two breakaway regions dashes investors' hopes of a diplomatic resolution to the tensions, and heightens fears of a conflict that could disrupt the flow of gas and oil.

"In the last couple of days investors have switched from thinking it is posturing, saber-rattling to thinking there has become a real threat of a conflict and that explains how markets are reacting," Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy and research for EMEA at State Street Global Advisors, said.

Benchmark European gas futures jumped 8%, U.K. gas prices also rose over 6% and U.S. benchmark gas contracts gain 2.6%. Putin's move to recognize the breakaway regions as independent and order in Russian troops, "constitutes a noticeable escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and is likely to see the West respond by imposing tough sanctions on Russia. It also raises the risk of disruptions to Russian oil and gas shipments, " Commerzbank said.

Gold may extend gains to resistance at $1,916/oz on technical charts, DailyFX.com said. With gold having breached a key resistance level at $1,876/oz, this opened the door to further upside potential, with the next resistance at $1,916/oz, the May 2021 high, DailyFX.com said.

The precious metal's overall trend remains bullish-biased, as indicated by the formation of consecutive higher highs and higher lows, while the moving average convergence divergence indicator has formed a bullish crossover and trended higher, suggesting that buying pressure may be building, DailyFX.com added.

EMEA HEADLINES

Putin Orders Deployment of Troops to Breakaway Regions in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into two breakaway regions of Ukraine after recognizing their independence, a move that threatened to scuttle negotiations with the West over the future security of Eastern Europe.

His two decrees were published on the Russian government's legal portal after a televised address late Monday in which Mr. Putin laid out grievances about the West's support of Ukraine after the collapse of the Soviet Union and Western arms deliveries to Kyiv against the backdrop of a massive Russian troop buildup near its borders.

HSBC's Profit Surges, but Bank Takes Hit From China Property

HSBC Holdings PLC reported its highest annual net profit since 2018 and said rising interest rates were likely to boost future returns, even as the banking giant took a charge against potential fallout from the stress in China's property market.

The figures follow a series of strong results for the London-based lender, in which it has cut its stockpile of provisions against pandemic-related bad loans, reinstated dividends and introduced a $2 billion buyback.

Volkswagen in Advanced Talks Over Porsche IPO

BERLIN-Volkswagen AG confirmed it is advanced talks with its largest shareholder about listing sports-car maker Porsche AG on the stock market.

VW and Porsche Automobil Holding SE, owned by the heirs of Beetle designer Ferdinand Porsche, said Tuesday that they had agreed on a framework that could potentially lead to the IPO of the car maker's prized asset. Porsche is a major driver of VW profits and one of its most recognized brands.

German Business Sentiment Rises in February

German business sentiment has improved for the second consecutive month in February, amid an easing in coronavirus cases.

The Ifo business-climate index increased to 98.9 points in February from 96.0 points in January, data from the Ifo Institute showed Tuesday.

SAS Launches Plan to Cut Costs by $799 Mln and Raise New Capital

Scandinavian airline SAS AB on Tuesday outlined plans for a full transformation of the company as it cautioned that without fundamental change it will soon run out of cash.

SAS said the plan will encompass a full transformation of its business, including its network, fleet, labor agreements and other cost structures that among other things will see annual cost cuts of 7.5 billion Swedish kronor ($799 million), rightsizing the fleet including refocusing its long-haul business, investing in fuel-efficient aircraft and raising new capital.

Fresenius 4Q Profit Rose; Sets 2022 Guidance

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA on Tuesday said profit rose in the fourth quarter of last year and set guidance for 2022.

The German healthcare company reported a quarterly net profit before special items of 521 million euros ($590.8 million), from EUR494 million in the previous-year period.

Coca-Cola HBC 2021 Profits Rise on Higher Volumes

Coca-Cola HBC AG on Tuesday reported a rise in net profit for 2021 on growing revenue and higher volumes, and raised its dividend.

The Switzerland-based bottler for Coca-Cola Co.--listed in both London and Athens--reported a net profit of 547.2 million euros ($613.9 million) for the year, compared with EUR414.9 million in 2020 and consensus of EUR533.3 million, taken from FactSet and based on 16 analysts' forecasts.

Antofagasta 2021 Profit Soared on Higher Copper Price

Antofagasta PLC on Tuesday reported that its profit more than doubled in 2021, reflecting stronger copper prices, and declared a significantly higher final dividend.

The Chile-focused miner made a pretax profit of $3.48 billion last year, up from $1.41 billion in 2020.

Worldline Shares Jump on Better-Than Expected Revenue

Shares of Worldline jumped Tuesday after the French payments company posted fourth-quarter revenue ahead of market expectations.

At 0950 GMT, Worldline shares traded 9.2% higher at EUR46.85.

AngloGold Ashanti 2021 Profit Fell on Lower Production, Higher Costs

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. on Tuesday reported lower a net profit for 2021 as gold production fell and operating costs rose.

The South African gold miner posted net profit of $622 million last year, down from $946 million in 2020.

Weather Delays Effort to Steady Burning Ship Carrying Porsche, Bentley, VW Cars

Heavy tugboats reached the Felicity Ace, a merchant ship with a hold full of German luxury cars that has been drifting ablaze in the Atlantic for nearly a week, but bad weather delayed the arrival of other ships needed to steady the vessel and stop the blaze.

The intensity of the fire has weakened, local authorities and SMIT Salvage said Monday, but the ship is still burning and too hot to board.

GLOBAL NEWS

Bearish Bets Against Markets Are Surging

Investors are wagering that the recent pain in the stock and bond markets will intensify.

Short sellers are adding to their positions against the SPDR S&P 500 Exchange-Traded Fund Trust, which tracks the broad U.S. stock index, at the fastest rate in nearly a year. Other investors are scooping up at record pace options contracts that would pay out if the recent declines in the stock and bond markets worsen.

Frackers Push Into Once-Dead Shale Patches as Oil Nears $100 a Barrel

