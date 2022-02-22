EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Tumble, Energy -3

Spurred by the highest oil prices in years, shale companies are moving drilling rigs back into oil fields that were all but abandoned a few years ago.

Private oil producers are leading an industry return to places like the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma and the DJ Basin in Colorado, where drilling had almost completely stopped in mid-2020 when those areas became unprofitable because of lower oil prices.

Online Real Estate Isn't Worth the Chance

You can make a lot of money on physical real estate right now, but recent results from major online real-estate players show 2022 isn't the year to play Monopoly in the stock market.

The carnage isn't about any one company. Since Compass's initial public offering last April, the S&P 500 is up more than 8%, while online real-estate stocks including Redfin, Zillow Group, Opendoor Technologies and Compass are down about 58% on average over that period. Their similar losses have come despite the fact each platform boasts a different business model-Opendoor is a pure-play iBuyer, Zillow is an iBuyer returning to an agent ad business, Redfin is a hybrid broker that also dabbles in iBuying and Compass is an old-school brokerage firm dressed up as a technology company.

Fed Official Leaves Door Open to Larger Rate Increase in March

Federal Reserve governor Michelle Bowman said Monday she had an open mind over whether the central bank should kick off interest-rate increases next month with a larger half-percentage-point rate rise.

Ms. Bowman's comments follow remarks at the end of last week by two of the most senior Fed officials that pushed back against the prospect of a larger rate rise at their next meeting, March 15-16.

Exodus From Bond Funds Is Mitigating the Stock Market's Swoon

The bad news in the bond market has been a rare boon for stocks.

Investors pulled nearly $160 billion from money-market funds and $17.5 billion from bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the first seven weeks of the year, according to Refinitiv Lipper. The exodus is already on pace to be the biggest in at least seven years.

