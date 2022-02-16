EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Waver, Oil -3

Xi Jinping Orders Hong Kong to Get a Grip on Spiraling Covid-19 Outbreak

HONG KONG-Chinese leader Xi Jinping told Hong Kong's government to control a spiraling Covid-19 outbreak that has overwhelmed the city's healthcare system, highlighting Beijing's growing concerns over the crisis while raising the likelihood of even tighter restrictions in the global financial hub.

Mr. Xi conveyed the directive in articles in the city's two main state-owned newspapers. Hong Kong's control of the epidemic was "the overriding task at present," he said, adding that it was the responsibility of local officials to get the outbreak under control.

France Eyes Military Withdrawal From Mali, That Could Leave African Security Vacuum

PARIS-France and its European allies are preparing to withdraw their military forces from Mali, according to European officials, a move that would leave a security vacuum in Africa's Sahel region where French-led troops have spent nearly a decade battling Islamist terror groups and tamping down ethnic conflict.

The preparations come after months of deteriorating relations between the West and Mali's rulers, who took over the West African nation in a coup backed by the military in May. The Malian government has since hired Russian private security firm Wagner Group, prompting Europe to impose sanctions on the coup leaders. France has suspended much of its financial support for the impoverished nation to stop those funds from being used to pay Wagner an estimated $10 million a month. Mali expelled the French ambassador earlier this year.

