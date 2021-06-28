EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Slip After -2

The Financial Action Task Force, a Paris-based organization that sets anti-money-laundering law standards, on Friday added Haiti, Malta, the Philippines and South Sudan to its list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring and removed Ghana from the list. The identified deficiencies vary for each jurisdiction, but they include maintaining comprehensive and accurate beneficial ownership information and increasing investigations and prosecutions of illicit finance cases, according to FATF.

Europe's New Common Bonds Prove a Hit With Investors

Investors are lapping up Europe's new common bonds, proving strong demand for supersafe assets in a region starved of them.

The price of the new bonds have rallied since the first EUR20 billion worth, equivalent to $24 billion, were sold last week, pushing down their yield.

Europe's 'Green' Disclosure Rules Give Fund Investors Clarity-and Confusion

The European Union's new antigreenwashing regulation is making asset managers assess how "green" their funds really are in terms of helping society and the environment.

Known as the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, or SFDR, the rules aim to prevent fund firms from exaggerating sustainability claims to make their products seem more attractive and to provide more clarity to investors who want to put their dollars behind certain causes.

GLOBAL NEWS

Persistent Advance in Stocks and Commodities Shows Investor Confidence

Stocks and commodities are surging together in a way few on Wall Street have ever seen, a sign that demand for riskier investments remains robust.

The S&P 500 and S&P GSCI gauge of commodities enter the last few days of the second quarter up about 8% and 13% for the period, respectively. This would mark the first time that both indexes climbed at least 5% in five consecutive quarters, according to a Dow Jones Market Data analysis of figures going back 50 years.

Fed Officials Debate Scaling Back Mortgage-Bond Purchases at Faster Clip

WASHINGTON-As Federal Reserve officials discuss how to eventually scale back their easy-money policies, they are debating whether to start by reducing purchases of mortgage-backed securities to avoid adding more fuel to the housing boom.

The Fed has bought $982 billion of the mortgage bonds since March 5, 2020, and currently plans to keep buying at least $40 billion each month. Those purchases, along with the Fed's monthly purchases of $80 billion of Treasury debt, aim to hold down long-term borrowing costs to stimulate the economy as it recovers from the effects of the pandemic.

White House, Senate Negotiators Try to Keep Infrastructure Deal Alive

WASHINGTON-The White House and Senate negotiators sought to keep a bipartisan infrastructure deal on track Sunday after its future was cast into doubt when President Biden made and then withdrew a suggestion that he would veto the proposal if lawmakers failed to pass a separate antipoverty package favored by Democrats.

Several Senate Republicans who reached agreement with Democratic lawmakers and the president on infrastructure appeared reassured Sunday by Mr. Biden's statement a day earlier walking back his comments tying the fate of the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure agreement to the larger piece of legislation that could cost trillions more.

China's Industrial Profit Growth Slows in May on Base Effect

China's industrial profits rose 36.4% from a year earlier in May, slowing from April's 57% growth, as a lower base comparison tapered off.

Nearly 70% of China's industrial companies reported year-over-year profit increases for May, while 80% of them reported higher profit than the same period in 2019, said the National Bureau of Statistics on Sunday.

Economy Week Ahead: Manufacturing, Trade, Employment

The U.S. employment report is the highlight of this week's economic data.

Commodities Remain a Popular Bet Despite Recent Declines

Many commodities from copper to lumber have dropped from their peak pandemic prices, easing the most acute worries about an inflationary spiral. But investors remain bullish on many of them, arguing they still look cheap.

Copper is down 10% from a record it hit in March. Front-month futures for corn and soybeans are off their May highs by 13% and 19%, respectively. Hogs have lost 17% this month.

Post-Covid-19, World Risks Having to Pay Off 'Immunity Debt'

Doctors in France are calling it the immunity debt: When people avoided each other during the pandemic, they failed to build up the immunity against viruses that comes from normal contact.

As regular life resumes, society may find payments on that debt coming due, in the form of worse-than-normal viral disease outbreaks.

Biden Administration Warns Covid-19 Origins Review May Not Be Definitive

Biden administration officials are cautioning that a 90-day review into the origins of the Covid-19 virus may not produce a definitive explanation as intelligence agencies take on the challenge of unraveling the global pandemic.

Spy agencies conducting the review have yet to find conclusive evidence that would settle the debate over whether the virus came from human contact with an infected animal or was leaked from a Chinese government virology lab, a person familiar with the efforts said.

