EURid : Reveals Latvia as the Top Country for Registration Growth in Its Q3 2020 Progress Report

EURid released its Q3 2020 Progress Report today, sharing its quarterly statistics and developments. Highlights include:

- 143 871 new domain name registrations recorded;

- Latvia tops the list of countries for registration growth at +4.2%;

- The average renewal rate was 78.3%

Total registrations decreased from 3 606 143 at the end of Q2 2020 to 3 576 302 at the end of Q3 2020. The continuous efforts to fight malicious domain names and the decrease of registrations by UK registrants who will no longer be eligible as of 1 January 2021 are at the core of the decrease.

Main developments throughout the quarter included:

- The presentation of the 2020 .eu Web Awards finalists.

- The launch of .eu Live Talks with a talk on “AI in your business”.

- The establishment of a Youth Committee that will advise the registry on Internet governance matters as well as on the promotion of the .eu top-level domain.

- The launch of the new Dynamic Coalition on Data and Trust (DC-DT) within the Internet Governance Forum environment.

Read more from EURid’s Q3 2020 Progress Report.

