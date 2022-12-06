Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EV maker Vinfast files for U.S. IPO

12/06/2022 | 02:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam-based electric-vehicle maker VinFast said on Tuesday it has filed for an initial public offering in the United States and plans to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "VFS".

For the IPO, the company said it will convert to a Singapore public limited company and will be known as VinFast Auto Ltd, while the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

While no time frame was specified on Tuesday for the offering, the IPO was initially slated for the fourth quarter of this year, the company had previously said.

The company's parent, Vingroup conglomerate, said in May that the IPO maybe delayed to 2023 due to market uncertainty.

VinFast, which began operations in 2019, is betting big on the U.S. market, where it hopes to compete with legacy automakers and startups with its two all-electric SUVs and a battery leasing model that will reduce the vehicle purchase price.

In April, VinFast's Singapore-based holding company filed for a confidential IPO with U.S. securities regulators, as it readied a $4-billion investment to build a factory in the United States.

The company in late November shipped its first batch of 999 vehicles to the United States, capping a five-year bid to develop an auto production hub in Vietnam for markets in North America and Europe. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Phuong Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.21% 5681.67 Real-time Quote.-9.31%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -2.07% 11006.32 Real-time Quote.-28.16%
VINGROUP -2.20% 66600 End-of-day quote.-29.97%
Latest news "Economy"
02:59pGSK, Pfizer, Sanofi escape U.S. federal litigation over Zantac
RE
02:58pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 1.94% to Settle at $5.4690 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57pNetflix Co-CEO sees no current path to profitability in 'renting big sports'
RE
02:56pNorth Carolina county in dark for third day after attack on power substations
RE
02:56pApple ceo cook says look forward to expanding work with tsmc as…
RE
02:56pAustralia regulator plans civil penalty proceedings against Skycity over Adelaide casino
RE
02:46pAmd ceo says co expects to be big customer for both tsmc factori…
RE
02:44pWall Street dragged by recession fears, S&P on track for 4th decline
RE
02:39pUAW calls on automakers to move supply chain out of Xinjiang region
RE
02:39pU.N. summit aims for global pact to protect nature
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Aéroports de Paris SA - Final step in the unwinding of the cross-shareh..
2Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void
3FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
4Futures subdued after sharp Wall St selloff on Fed worries
5Analyst recommendations: Barclays, Estee Lauder, GE, Lockheed Martin, M..

HOT NEWS