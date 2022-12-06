EV maker Vinfast files for U.S. IPO

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam-based electric-vehicle maker
VinFast said on Tuesday it has filed for an initial public
offering in the United States and plans to list its ordinary
shares on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "VFS".
For the IPO, the company said it will convert to a Singapore
public limited company and will be known as VinFast Auto Ltd,
while the number of shares to be offered and the price range for
the proposed offering have not yet been determined.
While no time frame was specified on Tuesday for the
offering, the IPO was initially slated for the fourth quarter of
this year, the company had previously said.
The company's parent, Vingroup conglomerate, said in May
that the IPO maybe delayed to 2023 due to market uncertainty.
VinFast, which began operations in 2019, is betting big on
the U.S. market, where it hopes to compete with legacy
automakers and startups with its two all-electric SUVs and a
battery leasing model that will reduce the vehicle purchase
price.
In April, VinFast's Singapore-based holding company filed
for a confidential IPO with U.S. securities regulators, as it
readied a $4-billion investment to build a factory in the United
States.
The company in late November shipped its first batch of 999
vehicles to the United States, capping a five-year bid to
develop an auto production hub in Vietnam for markets in North
America and Europe.
