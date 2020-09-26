EV maker Xpeng, its CEO invest in air taxi startup

Air taxis are vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft that use electric motors instead of jet engines. Designed to avoid the need for long runways, they have rotating wings and, in some cases, rotors in place of propellers.

Xpeng Heitech is developing electric and vertical takeoff air taxis with a focus on lower altitudes of 5 to 25 metres. Automakers including Toyota Motor, Geely, Daimler AG and General Motors are eyeing the nascent industry.

Xpeng, which listed in New York last month, did not disclose financial details of the investment but added it will not impact its core business.

