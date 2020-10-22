Log in
EVOLUS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Evolus, Inc.

10/22/2020 | 02:49pm EDT

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS DECEMBER 15, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Evolus, Inc. ("Evolus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EOLS) on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Evolus stock between February 1, 2019 and July 6, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased shares of Evolus, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Evolus, Inc., you may, no later than December 15, 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.   Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of Evolus, Inc.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN CASE

On July 6, 2020, the Initial Final Determination was issued by the United States International Trade Commission (“ITC”) in a case brought by Allergan and Medytox against Evolus, asserting that Evolus stole certain trade secrets to develop Jeuveau™. The ITC Judge determined that the Company misappropriated the botulinum toxin strain as well as the manufacturing processes that led to its development and manufacture. As a result, the ITC Judge recommended a ten-year long ban on the Company’s ability to import Jeuveau™ into the United States and a ten-year-long cease and desist order preventing Evolus from selling Jeuveau™ in the United States.

On this news, the Company’s share price declined materially, falling 37% over the course of two trading days, to close at $3.35 on July 8, 2020

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

