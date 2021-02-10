EVRAZ NORTH AMERICA NAMED TO

RENEWABLE ENERGY BUYERS ALLIANCE DEAL TRACKER TOP 10

CHICAGO (Feb. 10, 2021) - EVRAZ North America today was named to the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance Deal Tracker Top 10, an annual list highlight-ing procurement of renewable energy by large commercial and industrial buy-ers.

The list includes EVRAZ North America for its partnership and long-term agree-ment with Xcel Energy and Lightsource bp to build a 300 megawatt solar facility in Pueblo, Colorado. Bighorn Solar will provide renewable electricity to the com-pany's new long rail mill now under construction and the existing EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel facilities in Pueblo.

"EVRAZ Pueblo will be the first steel mill in North America to rely on solar power as we proudly use renewable energy to turn recycled scrap metal into new, clean steel, including the most sustainable rail in the world," said Skip Herald, president and CEO of EVRAZ North America.

Lightsource bp will build, own and operate Bighorn Solar and sell all the electric-ity it generates to Xcel Energy under a long-term power purchase agreement. EVARZ North America is Xcel Energy's largest retail electric customer in Colo-rado.

Bighorn Solar will be located on EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel property in Pueblo, making it one of the largest on-site solar facilities dedicated to a single customer in the country. Construction to install nearly 750,000 Canadian Solar bifacial solar panels on approximately 1,600 acres of land began in 2020 and Lightsource bp expects commercial operation by late 2021.

