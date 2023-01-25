Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EXCLUSIVE-Bank of Canada's Macklem says he is 'not even thinking' of cutting rates

01/25/2023 | 03:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in an interview in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem on Wednesday said he was focused on whether interest rates would need to go higher and is not even considering cutting them as part of the fight against inflation.

Macklem made his remarks in an interview with Reuters after earlier announcing a rate hike and saying the central bank would pause to see how the economy was reacting to tightening.

"As things start to get more back to normal, at some point, yes, we probably will be thinking about some modest cuts in interest rates," Macklem said.

"But inflation is still over 6%. We're not talking about cuts. We're not even thinking about cuts ... the question really we're asking ourselves is, 'Have we done enough?' We're pausing to assess whether we've done enough," Macklem said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.10% 0.74683 Delayed Quote.1.31%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.10% 1.33883 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
Latest news "Economy"
03:49pStocks slide as corporate results spur recession feats
RE
03:49pMexico same-store sales up 10.6% in 2022, retail group says
RE
03:49p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.622% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:49p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.461% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:49p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.135% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:47pRelatives of boeing 737 max crash victims urge u.s. judge to req…
RE
03:47pFactbox-The U.S. Treasury's tools to avoid breaching debt limit
RE
03:45pWho is behind Hindenburg, the company that is shorting Adani?
RE
03:40pEXCLUSIVE-Bank of Canada's Macklem says he is 'not even thinking' of cutting rates
RE
03:37pColombian cartel leader Otoniel pleads guilty to U.S. drugs charges
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML reports net profit of $1.98 billion in Q4, sees 25% sales growth i..
2Microsoft's dour outlook raises red flags for tech sector
3TESLA : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
4Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users in India - Downdetector
5Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Direct Line, InterContinent..

HOT NEWS