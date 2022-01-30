Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EXIT POLLS PUT SOCIALISTS ON 37-42.5% IN SUNDAY'S ELECTION, OPPO…

01/30/2022 | 03:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXIT POLLS PUT SOCIALISTS ON 37-42.5% IN SUNDAY'S ELECTION, OPPOSITION SOCIAL DEMOCRATS ON 26.7%-35%


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:42pPortugal's PM Costa wins election, could clinch majority
RE
03:32pBiden calls on Taliban to release American hostage
RE
03:30pTaliban to reopen public universities, no word on female students
RE
03:17pBiden calls on Taliban to release American hostage
RE
03:06pCanada rally against vaccine mandates blocks Ottawa as Trump praises protest
RE
03:01pGUINEA BISSAU : African Development Bank Group president announces $30 million package for infrastructure, budget and governance support
PU
03:00pPortugal PM's Socialists to win snap election, exit polls show
RE
03:00pLeft block seen with 3-7%, communist-greens alliance on 2.5%-6.5…
RE
03:00pPortugal's far-right chega seen with 4.5%-8.5%, liberal initiati…
RE
03:00pExit polls put socialists on 37-42.5% in sunday's election, oppo…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Jefferies maintains a Sell rating
2Thousands stage peaceful protest in Ottawa against Canada's vaccine man..
3NATO chief says no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine if Russia inv..
4German finmin backs early end to green energy levy
5NATO concerned over Europe's energy security amid standoff with Russia

HOT NEWS