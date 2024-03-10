EXIT POLLS SHOW FAR-RIGHT CHEGA, WITH 14%-21.6%, WILL BE KEY TO OUTRIGHT MAJORITY OF RIGHT-WING PARTIES IN PARLIAMENT
Stock market news
Ukraine's Zelenskiy dismisses pope's appeal for talks with Russia as 'virtual mediation'
Hamas chief blames Israel for stalled ceasefire talks, leaves door open
Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed
Ukraine minister, responding to Pope Francis, says Kyiv will never raise white flag
Egypt says land sale, IMF accord will ease budget problems
CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt has taken major steps towards lowering its budget deficit by selling real estate as well as agreeing a support package with the International Monetary Fund, its finance minister said on Sunday.
Senegal opposition coalition promises new currency and revamp of oil contracts
Aramco chief sees healthy Chinese demand, looking at more investments