EXIT Realty Supports Agents and Brokers by Focusing on Importance of Mental Health in the Workplace

Real estate company provided $50 million stimulus package to its agents with access to helpful resources.

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic again places stress on people and workplaces, EXIT Realty Corp. International, a full-service real estate franchisor, has committed to maintaining the health and well-being of its agents and brokers through a series of programs, including its Focus on Good Health initiative.

As a people-first company, EXIT Realty offers its professionals access to a variety of helpful resources, including a Facebook page dedicated to health and wellness and the Focus on Good Health blog , which features a series of articles, tips, and tools promoting wellness at work and home.

"EXIT Realty recognizes that a person's emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being are the keys to their overall quality of life," said Steve Morris, Founder and Chairman of EXIT Realty Corp. International. "Our 'Focus on Good Health' initiative promotes wellness at work and home, and encompasses the essence of EXIT's philosophy, to be healthy, wealthy, loving, and wise."

Shortly after the pandemic began, the company launched a $50 million stimulus package of business tools, enhanced technology and exclusive training on topics including health and wellness, which included meditation, affirmations, and continued education related to technology and best business practices. EXIT Realty provided this package because of the company's core belief: Well-being is the basis of a great life.

"Many who work in real estate jobs today feel pressure to be more focused on the balance sheet than on the people in their lives," said Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair, EXIT Realty Corp. International. "Taking care of our health is vital for our overall well-being, and we want our agents and brokers to know we're here for them every day they come to work."

To learn more about EXIT Realty, visit www.joinexitrealty.com , or download the EXIT Realty Connect™ app on the Apple Store or Google Play .

About EXIT Realty

EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full-service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to date paid out more than half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. The Expert Marketing Suite™, including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology, gives sellers an edge in a competitive marketplace. The Focus on Good Health blog promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund. To date, $6 million has been pledged to charity. For more information, visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com .

