Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EXPERTS FROM FORMER GOVT WILL BE BROUGHT IN FOR CRISIS MANAGEMENT - TALIBAN OFFICIAL

08/21/2021 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXPERTS FROM FORMER GOVT WILL BE BROUGHT IN FOR CRISIS MANAGEMENT - TALIBAN OFFICIAL


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:08aJohn Flint Among Frontrunners To Become Uk Infrastructure Bank's Inaugural CEO - Sky News
RE
06:08aJohn flint among frontrunners to become uk infrastructure bank's inaugural chief executive - sky news
RE
05:44aNATO NORTH ATLANTIC TREATY ORGANISATION : Deputy Secretary General's visit to Ukraine
PU
05:11aCandidate pulls out of Hong Kong lawyers' group election over safety fears
RE
04:52aTaliban official says no foreigners kidnapped, but some being queried
RE
04:52a'our fighters will continue to demonstrate restraint' - taliban official
RE
04:52aNo foreigner is being kidnapped by taliban but 'we are questioning some of them before they exit the country' - taliban official
RE
04:52aMullah baradar in afghanistan to delegate responsibility to commanders, meet former govt leaders, local militia commanders, policy makers, religious scholars - taliban official
RE
04:52aTaliban to set up separate teams to deal with internal security and financial crisis - taliban official
RE
04:52aExperts from former govt will be brought in for crisis management - taliban official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin rises 5 percent to $49,106
2In nod to Delta variant, Fed moves Jackson Hole meet online
3Soybeans, corn slide on macroeconomic fears, biofuel worries
4Congo seeks new valuation for China Moly's Tenke Fungurume mine
5GM expands Chevy Bolt EV recall for fire risk, will take $1 billion hit

HOT NEWS