EXPRESSION OF INTEREST (EoI)

10/15/2020 | 12:20am EDT

Expression of Interest for Promotion of Bhutanese Products and creating business linkages

The Bhutan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCI), Thimphu is planning to identify potential products to export from all the dzongkhags to promote in international market objectively to create business linkages, explore new market and promote trade and investment opportunities in International market which is tentatively scheduled to start by November 2020 under the support of Transitional Trade Support Facility Program (TSF), Royal Government of Bhutan.
This program will not only create a platform for budding entrepreneurs for showcasing of indigenous products with potential for export to International market but also benefit the rural entrepreneurs through enhanced income generation and entrepreneurial skills through such promotion program.

1. SELECTION CRITERION FOR PARTICIPATION

1.1 Applicant has to be BCCI member with valid business license.
1.2 Products manufactured in the country.
1.3 Optimal use of in-country raw material for production whenever possible.
1.4 Preference will be given to applicants with indigenous products potential to export.
1.5 Shall have existing products & services already in the market.

2. DOCUMENTS REQUIRED

2.1 A letter of Expression of Interest
2.2 Submit A copy of business License
2.3 Attached brochure (if any)
2.4 A copy of CID
2.5 A copy of BCCI membership receipt
2.6 Attached duly filled in format provided
2.7 Certification attached (if applicable)

The duly filled application form along with the relevant documents shall submit to BCCI, Head Quarter or the nearest Regional Offices of BCCI latest by 20th October 2020.

For more contact HQ or at your nearest Regional Offices and BCCI Head Quarter, Thimphu at /17676017 / 17683861or email events@bcci.org.bt

Click on the link below:

1. Expression of Interest (EoI)
2. Application Form
3. catalogue

Disclaimer

Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 04:19:03 UTC

