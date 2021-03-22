COMMUNIQUÉ

EXTENSION OF CLOSING DATE FOR BID SUBMISSION

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR MAINTENANCE AND REPAIRS OF AIR CONDITIONING AND VENTILATING SYSTEMS AT THE BANK OF MAURITIUS

22 March 2021

On 22 February 2021, the Bank of Mauritius (Bank) launched a Request for Proposal for the Maintenance and Repairs of Air Conditioning and Ventilating Systems at the Bank of Mauritius. The RFP document is available on the Bank of Mauritius website on https://www.bom.mu/download/file/fid/78618.

Bidders are hereby informed that, in view of the temporary confinement due to COVID-19 in force in Mauritius until 25 March 2021, the Bank has decided to extend the closing date of bid submission to Tuesday 6 April 2021, 16hrs00 Mauritius Time.

Bidders should comply with all submission requirements, as stipulated in the RFP document.

