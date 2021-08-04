EY Announces Fertram Sigurjonsson of Kerecis as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Mid-Atlantic Award Winner

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) yesterday announced that Kerecis Founder and CEO Fertram Sigurjonsson was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Mid-Atlantic Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Sigurjonsson was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program’s virtual awards gala on August 3, 2021.

“This award speaks to the benefit of our fish-skin technology for acutely injured patients and those who suffer from severe wounds,” said Sigurjonsson. “My sincere thanks go to our founding team members, our scientific advisors and investors, my wife and family, and everyone at Kerecis who has made this possible. This is a great day for our company and for our patients around the world.”

Kerecis develops products from fish skin and fatty acids that protect and regenerate human wounds and heal damaged tissue. Because there is no risk of a viral-disease transfer from Atlantic cod to humans, the fish skin needs only mild processing for medical use and maintains its natural structure and elements, including Omega3 fatty acids. The Kerecis fatty-acid-based products protect the body against bacterial and viral infections.

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Sigurjonsson will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. Additionally, Sigurjonsson is eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards, which will be announced in November.

About Kerecis

A progressive and innovative company, Kerecis is committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The fish skin used in Kerecis products derives from wild and sustainable fish stock caught in pristine Icelandic waters and processed with 100% renewable energy in the town of Isafjordur, close to the Arctic Circle.

