EY Announces Jimmy Placa of Davion Inc. as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 New Jersey Award Finalist

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Jimmy Placa, Owner and President of Davion Inc., was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 New Jersey Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity, and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by EY and the Entrepreneur Of The Year program among other inspiring business leaders. I am incredibly fortunate to work alongside so many hardworking people and I have never been more excited about Davion’s future,” Jimmy Placa said.

Jimmy Placa was selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on July 26, 2021 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation, and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

About Davion Inc.

Davion is a leading contract manufacturer of health, beauty, personal care, and household products with facilities in the United States and Canada. Davion manufactures and distributes consumer products for brands and retailers. Davion’s facilities are FDA and Health Canada registered, ISO certified, and follow current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs). In addition to Davion’s manufacturing and distribution expertise, Davion provides clients with targeted consumer market research, custom formulation development, packaging design, procurement services as well as quality control and regulatory compliance. www.davioninc.com

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. www.ey.com/us/eoy

