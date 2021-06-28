Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EY Announces Jimmy Placa of Davion Inc. as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 New Jersey Award Finalist

06/28/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Celebrating the 35th class of unstoppable entrepreneurs who transform New Jersey and beyond

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Jimmy Placa, Owner and President of Davion Inc., was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 New Jersey Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity, and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005727/en/

Jimmy Placa, Owner and President of Davion Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Jimmy Placa, Owner and President of Davion Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It’s an honor to be recognized by EY and the Entrepreneur Of The Year program among other inspiring business leaders. I am incredibly fortunate to work alongside so many hardworking people and I have never been more excited about Davion’s future,” Jimmy Placa said.

Jimmy Placa was selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on July 26, 2021 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation, and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

About Davion Inc.

Davion is a leading contract manufacturer of health, beauty, personal care, and household products with facilities in the United States and Canada. Davion manufactures and distributes consumer products for brands and retailers. Davion’s facilities are FDA and Health Canada registered, ISO certified, and follow current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs). In addition to Davion’s manufacturing and distribution expertise, Davion provides clients with targeted consumer market research, custom formulation development, packaging design, procurement services as well as quality control and regulatory compliance. www.davioninc.com

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. www.ey.com/us/eoy


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pFed's Quarles says supply chain imbalances boosting inflation are transitory
RE
02:05pTUI  : Jefferies remains a Sell rating
MD
02:04pGLOBAL CONSUMER ACQUISITION CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:04pSUSTAINABLE OPPORTUNITIES ACQUISITION  : DeepGreen Securityholders Approve Business Combination with Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp.
BU
02:02pDiabetes Reversal Leader Virta Health Demonstrates Promising Results on Mitigating COVID-19 Severity for People with Type 2 Diabetes
BU
02:01pWITESAND  : Emerges From Stealth to Consolidate Siloed On-Prem Networking Tools into a Unified Cloud-Delivered Service
BU
02:01pRASMUSSEN UNIVERSITY  : Opens Upgraded Campus in Tampa Bay Area—Second New Location in 2021
BU
02:01pAMERIHEALTH CARITAS  : Names Dr. Karen Amstutz Chief Medical Officer
BU
02:01pEY Announces Jimmy Placa of Davion Inc. as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 New Jersey Award Finalist
BU
02:00pAB SCIENCE  : announced today that it has signed an agreement with historical shareholders to implement a joint strategy to increase the value of masitinib
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What is good for the economy vs what is good for markets
2Crypto firms drop British registration bids amid scrutiny
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : European stocks deepen losses, airlines slump on UK travel ban woes
4TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : Goldman Sachs is Neutral
5AIRBUS SE : United Airlines closes in on $30 billion post-pandemic jet order

HOT NEWS