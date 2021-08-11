EY Announces Melvin Petty of ERP International as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Mid-Atlantic Award Winner

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Melvin Petty, CEO and Managing Partner of ERP International was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Mid-Atlantic Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Mr. Petty was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program’s virtual awards gala on August 3, 2021.

Melvin Petty states, “It is an incredible honor to be named a winner for Entrepreneur Of The Year® and become an alumnus of such an extraordinary group of entrepreneurs. It is certainly a tribute to the entire ERP team as I could not have achieved this accomplishment without their brilliance. I especially want to salute the other nominees and finalist who are winners every day.” Melvin was recently profiled in the Washington Business Journal “My Story” column sharing both his personal and professional life story. To view the article visit, https://www.bizjournals.com/washington/news/2021/08/06/melvin-petty-erp-international.html.

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Mr. Petty will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a Mid-Atlantic award winner, Melvin Petty is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Brian Niccol of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

Saeju Jeong of Noom

Joe DeSimone of Carbon, Inc.

Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation

Jodi Berg of Vitamix

Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani

Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC

Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks

James Park of Fitbit

Daymond John of Fubu

ERP International, LLC is a trusted provider of Digital Solutions, Business Process Management, and Health Solutions that support clients in both government and commercial sectors. We provide comprehensive technology and business process transformation solutions to Health, Defense, National Security and Homeland Security agencies. ERP is appraised at CMMI DEV Maturity Level 5 and CMMI SVC Maturity Level 3, and is certified as compliant in the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Standard, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 Service Management System, and ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management Standard. Founded in 2006, ERP is headquartered in Laurel, MD and maintains satellite offices in Montgomery, AL, Reston VA, Huntsville, AL and San Antonio, TX – plus project locations nationwide.

We are a recognized leader in leveraging our mature capabilities to build scalable, resilient, high performance business solutions and empowering organizations to deliver on the promises of excellence. We bring together brainpower, insightful research, quantitative benchmarking, innovation, maturely structured problem-solving methodologies, and hands-on experience to improve our clients’ business environments. Our thought leadership, based on practical and real-world experience, makes us a trustworthy partner. We improve our customers’ mission performance through our use of quantitatively managed processes to deliver maximized ROI outcomes and customer satisfaction. We are a cost conscious and competitively priced partner, delivering comprehensive solutions through people-focused practices. Our exceptional customer service rating ranks ERP in the top five percent of all companies receiving the independent Dunn and Bradstreet rating. Washington Technology and Inc. Magazine both previously ranked ERP among the fastest growing firms in the nation. ERP has also been named one of The Washington Post’s 2020 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area.

Visit ERP International, LLC on the web at www.erpinternational.com

