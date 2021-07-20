EY Announces Yossi Levi, CEO of gettacar, as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Greater Philadelphia Award Finalist

Celebrating the 35th class of unstoppable entrepreneurs who transform Greater Philadelphia and beyond

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has named Yossi Levi, Founder and CEO of gettacar an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Greater Philadelphia Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity, and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720006111/en/

Yossi Levi, Gettcar's Founder and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

Yossi Levi was selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on July 27, 2021 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

“It is an honor to be recognized among the visionary finalists in the Entrepreneur Of The Year Greater Philadelphia Award. After my childhood experiences working at the family’s car dealership, I saw an opportunity to improve the overall car buying experience for customers focused on reducing or eliminating the typical car buying pain points and a vertically integrated business model,” said Levi. “I am grateful to the friends and family who believed in my vision and became early investors, the gettacar team who are committed to delivering the best customer experience, and to E&Y for continuing to promote the value of entrepreneurial activity.”

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

About gettacar

Gettacar was founded in 2018 by Yossi Levi after recognizing an opportunity to improve the overall car buying experience for customers. The Company has leveraged technology to build a direct-to-your-door, online platform enabling users to trade, finance, and buy used cars. gettacar’s market differentiators are its ability for customers to complete the purchase of a vehicle online in as little as 12 minutes, receive real-time financing options, a 365-day warranty, at-home test drives, and the ability to return a vehicle in seven days if not completely satisfied.

Visit gettacar for more information.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title.

Event Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation.

In Greater Philadelphia, sponsors also include PNC Bank, DFIN, SolomonEdwards Group, Ballard Spahr LLP, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Murray Devine & Company and Pepper Troutman LLP.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720006111/en/