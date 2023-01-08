Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EY EARMARKS $2.5 BLN FOR CONSULTING ARM M&A SPLURGE AFTER PLANNE…

01/08/2023 | 07:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EY EARMARKS $2.5 BLN FOR CONSULTING ARM M&A SPLURGE AFTER PLANNED SPLIT - FT


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
07:28aThai king's daughter remains unconscious weeks after collapsing
RE
07:27aNATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo
RE
07:13aSouth Africa's Eskom says police investigating alleged poisoning of CEO
RE
07:12aBenin holds parliamentary election set to test democracy
RE
07:10aIsrael takes Palestinian minister's VIP pass in world court flap
RE
07:03aEY Earmarks $2.5 Billion For Consulting Arm M&A Splurge After Planned Split - FT
RE
07:03aEy earmarks $2.5 bln for consulting arm m&a splurge after planne…
RE
06:59aFinancing for Chinese real estate firms jumps 33% year-on-year in Dec
RE
06:57aIT services firm to be Qatar's first to use book building for IPO
RE
06:50aGerman energy regulator: winter supply is safe, focus on next season
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Mercedes expects double-digit growth in India in 2023 despite weak rupe..
2Remedy Entertainment Oyj : Financial Statement and Board of Directors' ..
3Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper
4Explainer-Why are migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in record nu..
5'Listen to people on this side,' migrants in Mexico say as Biden visits..

HOT NEWS