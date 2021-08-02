EY Names AMP Robotics Founder Matanya Horowitz an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Mountain Desert Region Award Winner

DENVER, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has named Matanya Horowitz, founder and CEO of AMP Robotics Corp. (“AMP”), an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Mountain Desert Region Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Horowitz was selected by an independent panel of judges; the award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation, and future plans.

“It’s both exciting and humbling to be recognized as an Entrepreneur of the Year. I see it not as a personal victory but an achievement on behalf of the company as a whole because my accomplishments are just part of AMP’s trajectory,” said Horowitz. “Our application of AI and automation is helping to positively shift the economics of the industry and make recycling the most cost-effective, sustainable form of materials management. This award brings more awareness to the way technology is modernizing and expanding recycling infrastructure, validating the path we’re on and the possibility of ongoing progress in the face of seemingly intractable challenges.”

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage, and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries, and made a positive impact on their communities. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks

Joe DeSimone of Carbon, Inc.

Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani

James Park of Fitbit

Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

Saeju Jeong of Noom

David Barnett of PopSockets

Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation

Robert Katz of Vail Resorts

Jodi Berg of Vitamix

The Denver Business Journal published a special section profiling the Mountain Desert winners and finalists. As a Mountain Desert Region award winner, Horowitz is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November.

Grist included Horowitz on its 2021 list of 50 Fixers working on solutions to the planet’s biggest problems and helping to build a more sustainable world. Fast Company named AMP’s AI platform a finalist for its 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. For two consecutive years, AMP made the Forbes AI 50 and CB Insights AI 100.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title.

About AMP Robotics™ Corp.

AMP Robotics is modernizing the world’s recycling infrastructure by applying AI and automation to increase recycling rates and economically recover recyclables reclaimed as raw materials for the global supply chain. The AMP Cortex™ high-speed robotics system automates the identification and sorting of recyclables from mixed material streams. The AMP Neuron™ AI platform continuously trains itself by recognizing different colors, textures, shapes, sizes, patterns, and even brand labels to identify materials and their recyclability. Neuron then guides robots to pick and place the material to be recycled. Designed to run 24/7, all of this happens at superhuman speed with extremely high accuracy. AMP Clarity™ provides data and material characterization on what recyclables are captured and missed, helping recycling businesses and producers maximize recovery. With deployments across North America, Asia, and Europe, AMP’s technology recovers recyclables from municipal collection, precious commodities from electronic scrap, and high-value materials from construction and demolition debris.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform, and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax, and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Carling Spelhaug AMP Robotics 5072595743 carling@amprobotics.com