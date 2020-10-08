Log in
EY Names PacStar CEO Peggy Miller as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Pacific Northwest Region Award Winner

10/08/2020 | 10:40am EDT

Miller leads PacStar to new levels of strong growth, delivering quality products and services to Department of Defense despite COVID-19 pandemic

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Peggy Miller, CEO of PacStar, a leading developer and supplier of advanced communications solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Pacific Northwest Region Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those entrepreneurial leaders who are excelling in overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Miller was selected by an independent panel of judges. The award was announced through the program’s first-ever virtual awards gala, hosted by Deborah Norville, anchor of Inside Edition, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005712/en/

PacStar CEO Peggy Miller (Photo: Business Wire)

PacStar CEO Peggy Miller (Photo: Business Wire)

As a Pacific Northwest Region award winner, Miller is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced Thursday, November 19, during a virtual awards gala. The awards are the culminating event of this year’s virtual Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

“I’m very honored to be recognized as a winner of this prestigious EY award. It is a reflection of all of the great work by the entire team PacStar team,” Miller said. “Thanks to our team’s hard work and dedication we’ve been able to overcome the challenges presented by COVID-19 during this unprecedented time in our nation’s history without any disruption in our manufacturing operations. We have continued to provide the highest level of quality products and responsive services to our customers. Our products are designed to enhance mission-critical communications for incident response teams, government organizations, commercial customers, and the U.S. military in rugged, remote locations around the world.”

PacStar has won a number of significant U.S. government programs of record including deals with the U.S. Army Project Manager Tactical Network program and the U.S. Marine Corps System Command for the company’s Secure Wireless Command Post. The two deals for wireless command post networking equipment are estimated to be worth up to $300 million combined over the next five to seven years. PacStar has also almost tripled company-wide employment over the past two years with most employees based at the company’s headquarters in Portland, Oregon where the company manufactures its products using U.S.-based and Northwest suppliers.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. Now in its 33rd year, the program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About PacStar

Pacific Star Communications, Inc. (PacStar) is a leading provider of advanced communications solutions for a wide range of military, intelligence and commercial applications. PacStar created and manufactures COTS-based rugged, small form factor expeditionary and mobile communications systems. Separately, it developed integrated, network communications management software, IQ-Core® Software, for the military, federal, state/local government and emergency responder markets. The company’s patented IQ-Core® Software, hardware technology and integrated solutions provide secure, command, control and communications systems, particularly in remote or infrastructure starved areas. In addition, PacStar’s communications systems are ideally suited for commercial/industrial organizations with mission-critical field communications requirements. For additional information, please visit https://pacstar.com, LinkedIn and Twitter @pacstarcomm.


© Business Wire 2020
