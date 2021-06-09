EY US Announces David Rice of New Home Star as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Award Finalist

Celebrating the 35th class of unstoppable entrepreneurs who transform the Midwest and beyond

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced today that Founder David Rice of New Home Star was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Midwest Award finalist — the only finalist representing the residential construction sector. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity, and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership, talent management, degree of difficulty, financial performance, societal impact and building a values-based company, and originality, innovation, and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Since founding New Home Star in 2008, David has helped to disrupt the residential construction industry by redefining the way new homes are sold — both through innovative sales management solutions and technology — helping the organization become one of the largest private sellers of new homes in the nation and managing over $2.5B in sales volume for 2021.

“I am humbled and honored to be named a finalist in the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Award,” says David. “Most importantly, I want to thank the talented team of professionals who have helped New Home Star achieve such incredible growth.”

The prestigious honor comes after recently winning Glassdoor’s Top CEOs Award and being named a Crain’s Business Chicago Best Places to Work.

Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on July 28, 2021, and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November 2021 at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

About New Home Star

Founded in 2008, New Home Star is a modern new home sales management firm and the largest private seller of new homes in the U.S. Serving home builders, the organization provides technology solutions, as well as recruits, develops, and manages top-performing sales teams with an exclusive focus on the residential construction industry.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity that transform our world.

