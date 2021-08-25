Log in
EY fined 3.5 million pounds by UK accounting watchdog over Stagecoach audit

08/25/2021 | 02:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of of Ernst & Young is seen in Zurich

(Reuters) - Britain's accounting watchdog on Wednesday imposed sanctions against Ernst & Young LLP and Mark Harvey, the audit engagement partner, over the audit of transport firm Stagecoach Group's financial statements in 2017.

A financial sanction of 3.5 million pounds has been imposed against EY, the Financial Reporting Council said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
