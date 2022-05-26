EY plans global audit spinoff - Financial Times

EY did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Senior partners at the company have been discussing their options for a restructuring of its global operations, according to the report.

EY is one of the Big Four accounting firms, which includes Deloitte, KPMG and PwC.

The exact structure of the shake-up remains under discussion, the report said, citing one of the people.

Any overhaul would require a partner vote and broad agreement from the individual national member firms that form EY's global business, it added.

