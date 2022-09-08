Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EY plans to spin off audit, consulting businesses - WSJ

09/08/2022 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of Ernst & Young is seen at a branch in Zurich

(Reuters) - Professional services firm EY is expected to announce a break-up plan for its consulting and auditing businesses, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The London-based company's chief executive officer, Carmine Di Sibio, is scheduled to inform the firm's 13,000 partners that a worldwide break-up plan has been approved by its top leaders, the report added.

If ratified by the partners, the company's split would mark the biggest shake-up in the sector since the 2002 collapse of Arthur Andersen, the auditor that was mired in the Enron scandal and whose downfall reduced the "Big Five" to "Big Four".

EY, which declined to comment on the report, in May said it was evaluating strategic alternatives to improve its audit quality, and ease regulatory concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:13aPowell says Fed "strongly committed" to inflation fight
RE
10:11aBlinken visit to Kyiv sends 'important signal' amid counter-offensive - Zelenskiy
RE
10:10aGoldman recommends traders short the euro versus Swiss franc after ECB rate hike
RE
10:10aFED'S POWELL : Fed's two mandates not in conflict
RE
10:04aC$ steadies ahead of BoC economic progress report
RE
10:04aEY plans to spin off audit, consulting businesses - WSJ
RE
09:59aIndia imposes 20% duty on rice exports of various grades
RE
09:57aEmpty shelves and rising prices test Tunisians' patience
RE
09:53aMajor central banks put inflation fight first as growth slows
RE
09:43aSteve Bannon to be indicted in 'We Build the Wall' case
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Asos, Nvidia, Roku, Intel, Williams Co...
2New Apple iPhone will be available in Russia, trade minister says
3New Nokia Industrial 5G fieldrouter to extend private wireless capabili..
4Special Report-How U.S. regulators allow ethanol plants to pollute more..
5Bailey sends markets into a panic

HOT NEWS