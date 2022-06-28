EY to pay $100 mln to settle U.S. charges of staff cheating on accountant exams

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - Big Four accounting firm
Ernst & Young will pay $100 million to settle U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges that its auditors cheated
on certified public accounting (CPA) exams and that it misled
the agency's investigators.
The London-based auditor admitted to the charges and agreed
to pay what the SEC said is its largest fine against an auditor.
"EY acknowledges the findings determined by the SEC," said
Brendan Mullin, EY media relations director, adding that the
firm's response has been "thorough, extensive and effective."
"At EY, nothing is more important than our integrity and our
ethics."
The CPA is the key qualification for accountants in the
United States.
EY has also agreed to "undertake extensive remedial measures
to fix the firm's ethical issues," the SEC said.
The Wall Street watchdog found that 49 EY professionals
"obtained or circulated" answer keys to CPA license exams, while
hundreds of others cheated to complete the continuing
professional education components relating to CPA ethics.
"This action involves breaches of trust by gatekeepers ...
entrusted to audit many of our nation's public companies. It's
simply outrageous that the very professionals responsible for
catching cheating by clients cheated on ethics exams," Gurbir
Grewal, the SEC's enforcement director, said in a statement.
"And it's equally shocking that Ernst & Young hindered our
investigation of this misconduct," added Grewal.
EY submitted to the SEC that it did not have issues with
cheating when, in fact, the firm had been informed of potential
cheating on a CPA ethics exam by a member of staff, the SEC
said.
It added that EY admitted it did not correct its submission
even after an internal EY investigation confirmed there had been
cheating, and even after its senior lawyers discussed the matter
with the firm’s senior management.
The SEC's order also finds that EY violated a Public Company
Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) rule requiring the firm to
maintain integrity in the performance of a professional service.
The SEC has ordered EY to retain two independent consultants
to help remediate its deficiencies. One will review the firm’s
policies and procedures relating to ethics and integrity. The
other will review EY's conduct regarding its disclosure
failures, including whether any EY employees contributed to the
firm’s failure to correct its misleading submission, the SEC
said.
