Eagle Eye Networks Forecasts Key Video Surveillance Trends for 2021

The events of 2020, combined with technological advances and adoption of cloud and artificial intelligence for video surveillance, will make 2021 a transformational year for the industry.

Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in smart cloud video security, today shared the trends that will have the biggest impact on video surveillance, security, and use of analytics to drive business intelligence and improvement in 2021: Customers are asking for cloud; Advanced analytics will transform video surveillance systems into even more valuable business solutions; Compliance requirements are constantly evolving; IT departments are engaging with, and in many cases owning video surveillance; and, Customers are expecting systems to be open and connected.

“A number of factors are driving the video surveillance trends in 2021,” said Hans Kahler, Vice President of Operations at Eagle Eye Networks. “Innovation from companies like Eagle Eye Networks and our partners is leading and meeting the demands of customers for their video surveillance systems to provide business insights in addition to security. Combine the promise of AI and cloud video surveillance with the volatility, instability, and remote work environment of 2020 and we have an environment where people are looking for their video surveillance and security systems to deliver more business value than ever before. The acceleration of cloud adoption and use of analytics to provide improved security and drive business improvement will make 2021 a transformative year for the industry.”

Video Surveillance and Security Trends for 2021:

Customers are Asking for Cloud: The shift to the benefits of cloud in the video surveillance space are powerful and undeniable, including major cost savings, heightened data security, remote access and maintenance, flexible storage and retention, scalability, increased stability, and disaster recovery.

Analytics and AI Turn Security Systems into Business Solutions: Video surveillance systems are not just for security anymore, they're also a valuable tool for business intelligence (BI). While AI has been talked about for several years, its deployment has lagged. This year, we'll see AI move from the lab to practical adoption.

Compliance Requirements are Constantly Evolving: As video surveillance becomes a more widely adopted tool across industries and continents and more industries are using video for compliance purposes, regulating its use is becoming more prevalent.

IT Departments More Engaged and Owning Video Surveillance: IT leaders have not only gotten involved in the video management system, they're actually owning it. As part of their IT strategy, corporations are leveraging video for business process improvement while reducing unnecessary operational overhead.

Demand for Open, Integrated Systems: An open and connected ecosystem makes it possible for businesses and developers to integrate any number of applications on a single video management system (VMS) platform. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of interfacing with the cameras, recording video, securely transmitting and storing video to the cloud, and making video available for use in the integrated applications. The days of vendors "locking" users into their cameras or touting "hybrid" systems (which require upgrades to vendor hardware to get new features) will not be accepted.

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Founded in 2012, Eagle Eye Networks, Inc., is #1 in cloud video surveillance worldwide, addressing the needs of businesses, alarm companies, security integrators, cities, and individuals. Eagle Eye’s 100% cloud managed solutions provide cloud and on-premise recording, bank-level security and encryption, and broad analog and digital camera support – all accessed via the web or mobile applications. Businesses of all sizes and types utilize Eagle Eye solutions for operational optimization and security. All Eagle Eye products benefit from Eagle Eye’s developer friendly RESTful API platform and Big Data Video Framework ™, which allow for indexing, search, retrieval, and analysis of live and archived video. Eagle Eye’s open Video API has been widely adopted for integration in alarm monitoring, third party analytics, security dashboards, and point of sale system integrations.

Eagle Eye sells its products through authorized global resellers and installation partners. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, Eagle Eye has offices in Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please visit www.een.com or call +1-512-473-0500 (US), +31 (0) 20 26 10 460 (EMEA) or +81-3-6868-5527 (JP).

