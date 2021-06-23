EagleTree Capital : Acquires Integreon from NewQuest Capital Partners

EagleTree Sees Tremendous Growth Opportunities for the Types of Managed Services Integreon Provides and the Clients they Support

Integreon, a leading global managed services provider, and EagleTree Capital (“EagleTree”), announced today that investment funds managed by EagleTree have acquired Integreon from NewQuest Capital Partners (“NewQuest”). Integreon will be a new standalone platform investment in the EagleTree portfolio, and Integreon’s operations, management team and personnel will remain unchanged following the EagleTree investment. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Since 1998, Integreon has been a trusted, longstanding strategic global partner to leading law firms, corporate legal departments, financial institutions and professional services firms. Integreon provides a broad range of services including litigation, cyber incident response, contracts and compliance, creative, and legal administrative services. The company specializes in process-driven, high-volume engagements to build efficiencies and economies of scale. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic to date, Integreon has maintained strong financial and operating performance by working in partnership with its clients to enable remote delivery while maintaining the same level of quality service and security.

“EagleTree has a long history of investing in companies considered to be best-in-class in their respective industries and helping them accelerate growth, so we are delighted that EagleTree has chosen to partner with us,” said Bob Rowe, Chief Executive Officer of Integreon. “Integreon will continue to execute on its current strategy, now bolstered by EagleTree’s resources and expertise. We have experienced tremendous expansion in recent years and we look forward to working with EagleTree to continue that growth.”

“We are very excited to partner with Bob and the excellent management team at Integreon. Integreon has built a market leading position over the past 20+ years in the growing outsourced services sector as a result of world class customer service and innovative solutions provided by its talented employee base,” said Anup Bagaria, Co-Managing Partner at EagleTree, and Rohan Rai, Partner at EagleTree. “We look forward to supporting Integreon’s strategic growth plan, both organically and through acquisitions.”

“This has been an incredible journey for us. We are privileged to have worked closely with Bob and his team over the years in successfully repositioning and growing the business. Integreon has established itself as a leading global managed services provider and is well poised to enter its next phase of growth. We are confident that the company will continue its success in the future with EagleTree,” said Amit Gupta, Partner and Head of India and Southeast Asia at NewQuest.

William Blair and BDA Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Integreon and its shareholders, and White & Case acted as legal advisor. PricewaterhouseCoopers acted as due diligence advisor to Integreon. Jones Day acted as legal advisor and Alvarez & Marsal acted as due diligence advisor to EagleTree.

About Integreon

Integreon is a trusted, global provider of award-winning legal, business, and research support solutions to leading law firms, legal departments, financial institutions and professional services firms. The company applies a highly trained, experienced team of over 3,500 employees globally to a wide range of problems that require scale and expertise, enabling clients to become more operationally efficient by streamlining operations, maximizing investment and improving the quality of work they provide their end clients. With delivery centers on three continents, Integreon offers multi-lingual, around-the-clock support, as well as onshore, offshore and onsite delivery of services. For more information about Integreon’s extensive range of services, please visit www.Integreon.com.

About EagleTree Capital

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm that has invested approximately $2.7 billion of equity capital since inception. The Firm has completed over 35 private equity investments and over 70 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in the following sectors: media and business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, please visit www.eagletree.com.

About NewQuest Capital Partners

NewQuest is the leading dedicated secondary private equity platform focused on the Asia-Pacific region with offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Beijing, and Mumbai. NewQuest specializes in providing strategic liquidity solutions to private equity asset owners, including private equity funds, financial institutions, corporations, hedge funds and family offices. NewQuest was established in 2011 and currently manages four funds with capital commitments of over US$2.4 billion. For more information, please visit www.nqcap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005950/en/