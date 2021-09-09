Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Early Warning Press Release

09/09/2021 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Solutions Holdings, LLC (“CSH”), a company controlled by funds managed by Sentinel Capital Partners, L.L.C. and/or its affiliates (“Sentinel” and together with CSH, the “Sellers”), announced today that CSH has sold share consideration of 3,390,000 common shares (“Issuer Shares”) in the capital of AirBoss of America Corp. (the “Issuer”) by way of block trades over the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “Transaction”). The Issued Shares were sold at a price of $41.00 per Issuer Share. Immediately prior to the Transaction, the Sellers held 3,500,000 common shares of in the capital of the Issuer. The remaining 110,000 common shares held by the Sellers (the "Remaining Shares") had previously been reserved for management and will be transferred at a later date. The Remaining Shares represent less than 1% of the Issuer’s outstanding common shares.

The Issued Shares were sold for investment purposes. The Sellers may or may not purchase or sell securities of the Issuer in the future on the open market or in private transactions, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, the Issuer’s business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors.

The common shares of the Issuer are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BOS”.

A copy of the early warning report to be filed by the Sellers in connection with the divestment will be available on AirBoss’ profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. For further information please contact: Paul Murphy, President, 2933 Eisenhower Street, Suite 120, Carrollton, TX, 75007, telephone: (972)-242-8500.

 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aBOX : Starboard Delivers Open Letter To Box Stockholders
PR
11:16aREGAL BELOIT CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:16aDEADLINE ALERT FOR YMM, BZ, QFIN, AND SRAC : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
11:16aCHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC : Declaration of Interim Dividend
DJ
11:15aPOWER REIT : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:15aARCUS DEVELOPMENT : Announces Private Placement
AQ
11:15aFERRO : Shareholders Approve Acquisition by an Affiliate of Prince
BU
11:15aCortus Shares Are Now Listed in the United States On OTCQB With DTC Eligibility for Electronic Clearing and Settlement
NE
11:14aXBIOTECH : Dr. Benjamin Musher to Chair Phase 1-2 Study Evaluating XBiotech's Natrunix Anti-Cancer Therapy in Pancreatic Cancer
AQ
11:14aLEXARIA BIOSCIENCE : Begins Investigational New Drug (IND) Enabling Program for DehydraTECHCBD for Hypertension
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese gaming and 'metaverse' shares battered by regulatory squeeze
2'Failure is not a crime,' defense says in trial of Theranos founder Hol..
3Euro zone banks rise as ECB slows bond purchases
4LATAM Airlines S A : Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for A..
5SANTANDER : Jefferies withdraws its Sell rating

HOT NEWS