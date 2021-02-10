Log in
Early Warning Press Release Regarding CloudBreak Discovery Corp.

02/10/2021 | 05:50pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2021) -  Mr. Samuel (Kyler) Hardy, through a company that he controls, Cronin Capital Corp. ("Cronin"), announces that he has sold an aggregate of 6,000,000 Class A common shares (the "Common Shares") of CloudBreak Discovery Corp. ("CloudBreak") at a price of $0.20 per share, for aggregate consideration of $1,200,000, in a private sale transaction with an arm's length third party. Prior to the transaction, Mr. Hardy had control or direction over 14,578,572 Common Shares, representing approximately 45.19% of the 32,258,849 Common Shares of CloudBreak issued and outstanding. Mr. Hardy now has control or direction over 8,578,572 Common Shares, which represent 26.59% of the 32,258,849 Common Shares of CloudBreak issued and outstanding.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with the Issuer's documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained by contacting Cronin at 890 - 1140 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4G1, (604) 428-9480.

"Kyler Hardy"

Samuel (Kyler) Hardy

The Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements associated with this news release can be obtained from CloudBreak's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained by contacting Cronin Capital Corp. at 890 - 1140 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4G1, (604) 428-9480.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74169


