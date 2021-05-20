Log in
Early Warning Report in Accordance with Multilateral Instrument 62-104 & National Instrument 62-103

05/20/2021 | 01:35pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - Tim Tombe of Westbank, British Columbia announces that he has subscribed for 2,500 $100 convertible debentures of AgriCann Solutions Corp. (the "Issuer"), convertible for one year into 1,000,000 common shares and 500,000 warrants of the Issuer. Mr. Tombe currently holds or controls approximately 25.16% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Issuer, which would increase to 27.97% upon exercise of all issued warrants. The convertible debentures were acquired for investment purposes, which investment in the Issuer will be evaluated and increased or decreased from time to time at Mr. Tombe's discretion.

A report respecting this acquisition will be electronically filed with the securities Commissions in British Columbia and Alberta and will be available for viewing through the Internet at the Canadian System for Electronic Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

(signed) "Tim Tombe"
Tim Tombe

For further information, please contact:

Robert Van Santen, CA, CPA, CMT
Telephone: +1.604.608.1999

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84693


© Newsfilecorp 2021
