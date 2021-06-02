Early Warning Reporting – Acquisition of Kovo HealthTech Corporation Shares

EVERGREEN, Colo., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeana K. Noble (the "Acquiror"), Chief Compliance Officer of Kovo HealthTech Corporation (“Kovo” or the “Company”) (TSXV:KOVO), announces in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "NI 62-103") that on May 31, 2021 she acquired beneficial ownership of an aggregate of 13,900,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") (inclusive of options to acquire 400,000 Shares on an as-converted basis) pursuant to the terms of a merger agreement entered into by and among the Company, MW Corp. and MedWorxs Inc. (the "Transaction"), as more particularly described in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated May 26, 2021, a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Prior to the Transaction, the Acquiror beneficially owned nil Shares, representing 0% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares. On May 31, 2021, the Acquiror acquired beneficial ownership of 13,900,000 Shares (inclusive of options to acquire 400,000 Shares on an as-converted basis), representing approximately 38.28% of the Shares issued and outstanding immediately after the completion of the Transaction on a fully diluted basis, thereby triggering the requirement to file an early warning report under NI 62-103.



While the Acquiror currently has no plans or intentions with respect to the Shares, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of the Shares, the Company's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, the Acquiror may develop such plans or intentions in the future and, at such time, may from time to time acquire additional Shares, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional Shares or may continue to hold the Shares of the Company.

A copy of the early warning report filed by the Acquiror will be available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or may be obtained by contacting Greg Noble at 1-866-558-6772. The Company's head office is located 6857 Timbers Drive, Evergreen, Colorado, 80439, USA.

About Kovo HealthTech Corporation

Kovo is a leader in healthcare technology and Revenue Cycle Management services. Kovo creates, acquires and grows businesses to better the healthcare experience within the patient encounter continuum. To learn more about Kovo and to keep up-to-date on Kovo news, visit www.kovo.co

For more information:

Greg Noble, CEO

investors@kovo.co

1-866-558-6772

Debra Quinn

deb@kovo.co

1-866-558-6722

