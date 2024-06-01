STORY: Indians voted in searing summer heat on Saturday (June 1), in what was the final phase of the world's biggest election.

Incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a rare third term, in a poll focussed on inequality and religion.

An early exit poll summary by the NDTV news channel on Saturday said Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance is projected to win a majority in the election.

But exit polls have a patchy record in India and have often got election outcomes wrong.

More than 100 million people were registered to vote in the seventh phase of the election, with more than 1 billion eligible to cast their ballots overall.

But scorching summer temperatures with unusually severe heatwaves have compounded voter fatigue.

Temperatures reached 118 degrees Fahrenheit in many voting areas on Saturday.

For voters in the majority-Hindu country of 1.4 billion people, like Preeti Bhatia, joblessness and inflation are key concerns.

"Right now, there is unemployment. Youth are not getting jobs. The poor are not getting any help despite the government initiating in many projects. Those schemes are lacking. Not everyone is able to benefit from those schemes. I kept all these things in mind when I voted."

Modi's Hindu-nationalist BJP is battling an opposition alliance of two dozen parties led by Rahul Gandhi's Congress.

But the BJP has run into a spirited campaign by the opposition "INDIA" alliance, sowing some doubt about how close the race might be.

Modi's re-election campaign has targeted the Congress - accusing it of favoring India's minority Muslims - which the party denies.

The opposition has largely campaigned on affirmative action and saving the constitution from what they call Modi's dictatorial rule, an allegation the BJP denies.

Full election results are due to be announced on Tuesday.