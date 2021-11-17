Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

CITIBANK LONDON Fax: (00353) 1622 2202 Attn: GATS EUROPE Luxembourg, 16 November 2021 Contact: O/ref : M. A.Leontiou FI/PRO/BOE- Borr 2258/0100 (Tel: +352.4379.84026- Fax: 4379-65199)

NOTICE OF EARLY REDEMPTION TO THE BONDHOLDERS OF

EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK

(the 'Issuer')

USD 50,000,000 Callable Zero Coupon Bonds due December 2046 (the 'Notes')

ISIN: XS1525404189

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to condition 19 of the Final Terms, dated 30 November 2016, the Issuer will redeem all of the outstanding Notes at a redemption price of 119.545231% on 6 December 2021.

EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK

By: Citibank, N.A., as Principal Paying Agent

Date: 16 November 2021