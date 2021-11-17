Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

Log in
11/17/2021 | 07:27am GMT
CITIBANK LONDON

Fax: (00353) 1622 2202

Attn: GATS EUROPE

Luxembourg, 16 November 2021

Contact:

O/ref :

M. A.Leontiou

FI/PRO/BOE- Borr 2258/0100

(Tel: +352.4379.84026- Fax: 4379-65199)

NOTICE OF EARLY REDEMPTION TO THE BONDHOLDERS OF

EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK

(the 'Issuer')

USD 50,000,000 Callable Zero Coupon Bonds due December 2046 (the 'Notes')

ISIN: XS1525404189

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to condition 19 of the Final Terms, dated 30 November 2016, the Issuer will redeem all of the outstanding Notes at a redemption price of 119.545231% on 6 December 2021.

EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK

By: Citibank, N.A., as Principal Paying Agent

Date: 16 November 2021

Disclaimer

EIB - European Investment Bank published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS