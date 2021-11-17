Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

|
CITIBANK LONDON
|
|
Fax: (00353) 1622 2202
|
|
Attn: GATS EUROPE
|
|
|
Luxembourg, 16 November 2021
|
Contact:
|
O/ref :
|
M. A.Leontiou
|
FI/PRO/BOE- Borr 2258/0100
|
(Tel: +352.4379.84026- Fax: 4379-65199)
|
NOTICE OF EARLY REDEMPTION TO THE BONDHOLDERS OF
EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK
(the 'Issuer')
USD 50,000,000 Callable Zero Coupon Bonds due December 2046 (the 'Notes')
ISIN: XS1525404189
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to condition 19 of the Final Terms, dated 30 November 2016, the Issuer will redeem all of the outstanding Notes at a redemption price of 119.545231% on 6 December 2021.
EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK
By: Citibank, N.A., as Principal Paying Agent
Date: 16 November 2021
Disclaimer
EIB - European Investment Bank published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:26:05 UTC.