STORY: Lisa Worden, who has worked at Wynne High School in Wynne, Arkansas, for 25 years, looked mournfully at her classroom, which was left full of debris, broken windows and a crumbling ceiling.

"When I walked out yesterday, I didn't realize that would be the last time I would teach in this classroom," Worden said.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Saturday said there were five confirmed dead in the state. Four of the Arkansas fatalities were reported in Wynne, about 100 miles (160 km) east of Little Rock, Cross County Coroner Eli Long said.

With these numbers in mind, Worden was grateful that the school superintendent called for an early release.

"We got out at 1:30, which was such a God blessing from our superintendent, because otherwise kids would have been on busses and teachers would have still been here. And and so that would have been even more devastating," she said.

Sarah McLendon, a sophomore at the high school, broke down in tears after seeing the aftermath.

"But I know we will come back stronger and we can build a better school and keep those traditions going," McLendon said.