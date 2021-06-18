Early-season Gulf of Mexico storm trims some U.S. oil production

HOUSTON, June 18 (Reuters) - The first storm to hit
oil-producing regions of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico this year sent
workers fleeing offshore oil platforms and cut some production.
A weather disturbance in the central Gulf of Mexico was
expected to become a tropical storm on Friday. It was moving
north at about 14 miles per hour (22 kmh) and could bring up to
12-inches of rain to the central U.S. Gulf Coast by Saturday,
the National Weather Service said.
Equinor ASA on Friday said it had removed staff
and shut production at its Titan platform, which is about 65
miles (105 km) off the coast of Louisiana. Chevron and
Occidental Petroleum also removed staff and began taking
precautions at their offshore oil and gas platforms.
"This is not that unusual to run evacuation flights this
early in the season," said Jason Glynn, director of operations
at a Bristow Group offshore crew transport unit in Louisiana.
"The last couple of years we've always had one softball like
this early in the season."
Chevron removed non-essential staff from three U.S. Gulf of
Mexico oil platforms and fully evacuated a fourth that is about
150 miles sought of Louisiana. Output remains at normal levels,
a spokesperson said.
"All of our facilities have plans to prepare for
weather-related events and are implementing those procedures,"
Occidental said on its website. It did not comment on
production.
Other major producers including BP, BHP, Royal Dutch Shell
and Murphy Oil said they were monitoring weather conditions but
production had not been affected.
Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, the region's only deepwater oil
export port, was operating normally. Offshore pipeline operator
Enbridge also said it was monitoring conditions.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by David Gregorio)