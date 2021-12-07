Log in
EarlyBird Education Wins USA-East Coast Semi-Finals in the 2021 Global EdTech Startup Awards

12/07/2021 | 01:26pm EST
The Global EdTech Startup Awards (GESAwards), the largest edtech competition in the world, has chosen EarlyBird Education as the winner of the 2021 USA-East Coast Semi-Finals. EarlyBird Education will compete in the GESAwards Global Finals competition in January.

The GESAwards identify, showcase, and recognize the world’s most promising edtech startups. EarlyBird Education was selected from among nine companies in the United States and Canada that participated in the East Coast Semi-Finals.

EarlyBird Education is the maker of the EarlyBird game-based early literacy assessment. Developed and scientifically validated at Boston Children’s Hospital in partnership with faculty at the Florida Center for Reading Research, EarlyBird brings together all the relevant predictors of reading in one easy-to-administer assessment. It helps educators identify and support children at risk for dyslexia and other reading difficulties — even before they learn to read.

“Today only one in three U.S. fourth graders is reading at a proficient level. Yet research tells us that with early, appropriate intervention, nine in 10 children should be reading. It’s that gap that EarlyBird is addressing,” said EarlyBird Education Co-founder and CEO Carla Small. “We are thrilled that EarlyBird Education will get to advance to the Global Finals. By showcasing EarlyBird to a global audience, we can highlight the importance of early identification and intervention, and demonstrate how taking a proactive, preventive approach can transform children’s lives.”

The GESAwards program provides the opportunity to startups from any corner of the world to showcase their products to a global audience, connect and build significant partnerships, facilitate business opportunities, and compete toward being crowned the best edtech startup of the year. The GESAwards Finals will take place January 20, 2022 in London.

About EarlyBird

EarlyBird transforms students’ lives through the early detection of reading difficulties, including dyslexia. The cloud-based technology platform includes a game-based screening assessment and dashboard that points teachers to customized action plans and evidence-based resources. With EarlyBird, educators can identify children at risk for reading difficulties in the window when intervention is most effective — before they formally learn to read. For information, visit https://earlybirdeducation.com/.


